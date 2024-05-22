CAESAREA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delta Galil Industries, Ltd. (DELG/Tel Aviv Stock Exchange), the global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label intimate, activewear, loungewear and denim apparel for ladies, men, and children, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First-quarter sales increased 2% to $450.8 million, driven by growth across most of the Company's segments

First-quarter online sales of the Company's own brands increased 18%

Gross margin improved 320 basis points to a first-quarter record of 42.3%

First quarter EBIT before non-core items increased by 48% to $29.4 million, or 6.5% of sales compared to $19.8 million, or 4.5% of sales, for the same period last year

First quarter net-income before non-core items increased by 86% to $14.5 million, or 3.2% of sales compared to $7.8 million, or 1.8% of sales, for the same period last year

First-quarter diluted earnings per share before non-core items increased 88% to $0.49

Operating cash flow, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, excluding IFRS 16, improved 114% to a record Quarter one level of $23.5 million

Strong balance sheet with $187.4 million in cash and shareholders' equity of $764.6 million at March 31, 2024

Net debt, excluding IFRS 16, declined 38% to $139.0 million, compared to $224.0 million at March 31, 2023

Doubles the declared divided to $8.0 million for first quarter 2024, compared to $4.0 million for first quarter 2023

Isaac Dabah, CEO of Delta Galil, stated, "Delta's solid first-quarter results demonstrate the strength of our brands, the remarkable value and offerings we provide to our Private Label partners, and the successful implementation of the strategies we are pursuing to deliver strong revenue and earnings growth. Our performance during the first quarter is especially encouraging as we returned to year-over-year growth in sales with strong profitability and record first quarter operating cash flow. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our global teams, and the success of recent initiatives aimed at driving sales, improving operating efficiencies and realigning our manufacturing capabilities."

Mr. Dabah concluded, "Our strong balance sheet and capital position provide us with additional flexibility to execute our growth oriented strategic plan. During the first quarter we successfully completed the previously announced acquisition of Passionata, which adds a complementary intimate brand with a strong global and millennial following to our portfolio. In addition, we continue to pursue opportunities for both our owned and licensed brands that we believe will drive growth and profitability in 2024 and beyond."

Sales

The Company reported first-quarter 2024 sales of $450.8 million, a 2% increase from $442.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, driven by growth across most of the Company's segments.

Gross Margin

Gross margin in the first quarter of 2024 increased to a first quarter record of 42.3%, compared to 39.1% for the same period last year. The 320-basis point expansion was due primarily to a better customer and channel mix, improved profitability of our factories due to higher volume, and lower freight costs.

EBIT

EBIT in the first quarter of 2024 increased by 80% to $26.0 million, or 5.8% of sales compared to $14.4 million, or 3.3% of sales in the prior-year period. EBIT before non-core items increased by 48% to $29.4 million, or 6.5% of sales, compared to $19.8 million, or 4.5% of sales, in the first quarter of 2023.

The increase in EBIT was due to higher sales and gross margin, partially offset by higher SG&A expenses.

Non-Core Items

For the first quarter of 2024, expenses associated with the Company's previously disclosed realignment plan for Bare Necessities were $3.4 million, compared to $5.4 million related to the realignment plan of the first quarter of 2023.

Net Income

Net income in the first quarter of 2024 increased 300% to $12.0 million, compared to $3.0 million in the first quarter last year. Net income, excluding non-core items, net of tax, increased by 86% to $14.5 million, compared to $7.8 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Diluted Earnings Per Share

Diluted earnings per share in the first quarter of 2024 were $0.39, compared to $0.08 in the first quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share, excluding non-core items, net of tax, were $0.49 compared to $0.26 in the first quarter of 2023.

EBITDA, Cash Flow, Net Debt, Equity, and Dividend

EBITDA excluding IFRS 16 impact in the first quarter of 2024 was $37.7 million, compared to $28.5 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Cash flow generated from operating activities, excluding IFRS 16, was a first quarter record of $23.5 million, compared to $11.0 million in the first quarter of 2023. The significant year-over-year improvement in operating cash flow was primarily attributed to the higher EBITDA.

Net financial debt, excluding IFRS 16, at March 31, 2024, was $139.0 million, compared to $224.0 million at March 31, 2023. The year-over-year reduction in net debt is primarily due to the strong operating cash flow, partially offset by growth-oriented capital expenditures and dividend payments.

Equity on March 31, 2024, was a first quarter record of $764.6 million, up 8.7% from $703.1 million on March 31, 2023.

Delta Galil declared a dividend of $8.0 million, or $0.31 per share, which will be distributed on June 10, 2024. The record and "ex-dividend" date will be May 30, 2024.

2024 Financial Guidance

Based on the strong start to the year, and current outlook, management expects 2024's financial results to be in the mid to upper part of its original guidance range. The Company's guidance excludes non-core items, including IFRS 16, is based on ex-rates of $1.05 to 1 Euro and NIS 3.74 to 1$, and is based on current tax rates, which include 2024 first quarter implementation of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Pillar Two minimum effective corporate tax.

These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to uncertainties including macroeconomic trends. Actual results may differ materially from those included in the guidance as result of risks and uncertainties which cannot be fully predicted. There is no certainty that the aforementioned conditions will occur, and actual results may be significantly different from those forecasted or implied below.

Full Year 2024 Updated Guidance (in millions, except per share amount) Full Year 2024 Original Guidance (in millions, except per share amount) 2023 Results (in millions, except per share amount) Sales $1,991.0 - 2,031.0 $1,951.0 - 2,031.0 $1,857.7 EBIT $173.0 - 183.0 $163.0 - 183.0 $153.0 EBITDA $266.3 - 276.3 $256.3 - 276.3 $246.8 Net income $106.9 - 114.7 $99.1 - 114.7 $91.6 Diluted EPS ($) $3.82 - 4.11 $3.52 - 4.11 $3.25

Based on the Company's order book and projections, the Company expects growth in 2024 to materialize mostly in the second half of the year.

The Company's expectations depend, among others, on the following: returning to normalized inventory levels at our main customers driving higher demand and improving profitability, expanding into new categories, launching new global collections, increasing production levels in our new factories in Vietnam and Egypt, implementing realignment plans including the new plan for Bare Necessities in the first quarter of 2024, improving backlog of innovative products and launching new brands and license agreements.

Constant Currency - Excluding the Impact of Foreign Currency

This release refers to "reported" amounts in accordance with IFRS accounting principles ("GAAP"), which include translation and transactional impacts from foreign currency exchange rates. The release also refers to "constant dollar" amounts, which exclude the impact of translating foreign currencies into U.S. dollars, and are considered a non-GAAP financial measure. These constant currency performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, or superior to, Delta Galil's operating performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

About Delta Galil Industries

Delta Galil Industries is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children. Since its inception in 1975, the Company has continually endeavored to create products that follow a body-before-fabric philosophy, placing equal emphasis on comfort, aesthetics and quality. Delta Galil develops innovative seamless apparel including bras, shapewear and socks; intimate apparel for women; underwear for men including under its owned brands Schiesser, Eminence, and Athena; babywear, activewear, sleepwear, and loungewear including under its owned P.J. Salvage and Delta brands. Delta Galil also designs, develops markets and sells branded denim and apparel under the brand 7 For All Mankind®, and ladies' and kids' apparel under the brand Splendid®. In addition, it sells its products under brand names licensed to the company, including adidas, Wolford, Wilson, Columbia, Tommy Hilfiger and others. For more information, visit www.deltagalil.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may" "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, tax rates in the various countries the company operates in, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.

March 31 December 31 2024 2023 2023 (Unaudited) (Audited) Thousands of Dollars Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 187,369 118,267 174,463 Restricted Cash 1,859 2,916 2,950 Short-term deposits - 63,147 - Trade receivables 204,655 194,875 241,216 Taxes on income receivable 1,436 11,848 77 Others 50,177 40,802 48,920 Financial derivative 76 251 228 Inventory 394,283 476,186 361,416 Asset held for sale 1,773 - 1,773 Total current assets 841,628 908,292 831,043 Non-current assets: Investments in associated companies accounted using the equity method and long-term receivables 15,068 12,372 14,897 Investment property 2,585 2,726 2,679 Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation 253,698 236,436 250,343 Goodwill 144,730 144,959 145,577 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 292,567 273,158 277,952 Assets in respect of usage rights 237,880 199,457 237,177 Deferred tax assets 30,967 24,939 28,016 Financial derivative 714 1,114 903 Total non-current assets 978,209 895,161 957,544 Total assets 1,819,837 1,803,453 1,788,587

March 31 December 31 2024 2023 2023 (Unaudited) (Audited) Thousands of Dollars Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Short-term bank loans 38,102 67,219 822 Current maturities of bank loans 24,965 45,441 24,105 Current maturities of bonds 29,662 29,935 29,597 Financial derivative 1,143 1,457 1,380 Current maturities of leases liabilities 51,908 49,717 52,583 Trade payables 203,982 189,469 168,637 Taxes on income payable 29,729 33,155 35,182 Provision for restructuring plan 3,563 3,715 3,574 Others accounts payable 142,261 148,372 165,791 Total current liabilities 525,315 568,480 481,671 Non-current liabilities: bank loans 133,471 128,744 140,790 Severance pay liabilities, net 5,434 5,901 5,327 Liabilities in respect of leases 206,311 170,377 204,746 Other non-current liabilities 53,441 59,769 53,241 Bonds 94,996 127,812 96,496 Deferred taxes liabilities 33,521 36,611 35,812 Financial derivative 2,746 2,642 2,122 Total non-current liabilities 529,920 531,856 538,534 Total liabilities 1,055,235 1,100,336 1,020,205 Equity: Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company: Share capital 23,714 23,714 23,714 Share premium 126,219 128,070 127,861 Other capital reserves 23,168 25,494 28,133 Retained earning 573,560 512,316 571,846 Treasury shares (12,026 ) (13,877 ) (13,668 ) 734,635 675,717 737,886 Minority interests 29,967 27,400 30,496 Total equity 764,602 703,117 768,382 Total liabilities and equity 1,819,837 1,803,453 1,788,587

Three months ended March 31 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Thousands of Dollars Except for Earning Per Share data Sales 450,779 442,457 Cost of sales 260,280 269,546 Gross profit 190,499 172,911 % of sales 42.3 % 39.1 % Selling and marketing expenses 134,811 129,639 % of sales 29.9 % 29.3 % General and administrative expenses 26,407 23,330 % of sales 5.9 % 5.3 % Other Expenses (income), net and share in profits of associated company (69 ) 101 Operating income excluding non-core items 29,350 19,841 % of sales 6.5 % 4.5 % Non-core items 3,360 5,421 Operating income 25,990 14,420 Finance expenses, net 10,938 10,582 Income before tax on income 15,052 3,838 Taxes on income 3,003 823 Net income for the period 12,049 3,015 Net income for the period excluding non-core items, net of tax 14,486 7,772 Attribution of net earnings for the period: Attributed to Company's shareholders 10,339 2,117 Attributed to non-controlling interests 1,710 898 12,049 3,015 Net diluted earnings per share attributed to company's shareholders 0.39 0.08 Net diluted earnings per share, before non-core items, net of tax, attributable to Company's shareholders 0.49 0.26

Three months ended March 31 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Thousands of Dollars Cash flows from operating activities: Net income for the period 12,049 3,015 Adjustments required to reflect cash flows deriving from operating activities 43,337 40,338 Interest paid in cash (8,522 ) (12,431 ) Interest received in cash 1,234 1,099 Taxes on income paid in cash, net (12,524 ) (8,253 ) Net cash generated from operating activities 35,574 23,768 Cash flows from investment activities: Change in short-term deposits, net - (602 ) Purchase of fixed assets (12,295 ) (5,228 ) Purchase of intangible assets (17,364 ) (1,276 ) Proceeds from selling of fixed assets 220 143 Others 416 1,076 Net cash used in Investing activities (29,023 ) (5,887 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid to non-controlling interest holders in consolidated subsidiary (1,800 ) (996 ) Long term payables credit for fixed assets purchases (1,406 ) (3,231 ) Lease principal repayment (12,087 ) (12,819 ) Repayment of bonds - (15,140 ) Dividend paid (9,021 ) (8,018 ) Receipt of a long-term loans from banking corporations 543 - Repayment of long-term loans from banking corporations (6,154 ) (1,905 ) Short-term credit from banking corporations, net 37,282 15,737 Others 1,734 - Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities 9,091 (26,372 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 15,642 (8,491 ) Exchange rate differences and revaluation of cash and cash equivalents, net (2,736 ) 109 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period, net 174,463 126,649 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the Period, net 187,369 118,267

Three months ended March 31 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Thousands of Dollars Adjustments required to reflect cash flows from operating activities: Revenues and expenses not involving cash flow: Depreciation 8,331 9,366 Amortization 17,610 16,127 Exchange rate losses 410 67 Interest paid in cash 5,798 10,200 Interest received in cash (1,234 ) (1,099 ) Taxes on income paid in cash, net 12,524 8,253 Deferred taxes on income, net (4,545 ) (2,611 ) Interest due to lease agreements 2,724 2,231 Severance pay liability, net 187 (449 ) Change in restructuring accrual (11 ) 874 Capital gain from sale of fixed assets (76 ) (2 ) Change to the benefit component of options granted to employees 401 809 Share in profits of associated company accounted for using the equity method (60 ) (64 ) Others (1,241 ) 4,116 40,818 47,818 Changes to operating assets and liabilities: Decrease in trade receivables 33,480 39,034 Increase in other receivable (1,777 ) (8,306 ) Increase (decrease) in trade payables 35,460 (22,213 ) Increase in other payables (28,330 ) (28,755 ) Decrease (Increase) in inventory (36,313 ) 12,760 2,519 (7,480 ) 43,337 40,338

