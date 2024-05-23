The Worldcom Public Relations Group (Worldcom), the leading global partnership of independent public relations firms, announced today that it has welcomed two new partners to the organization. SAROTA PR in Krakow, Poland and Up Company, Seoul, South Korea were recently voted into the partnership.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome these two excellent agencies to the Worldcom partnership as they help in expanding both our deep expertise and our global footprint. They are highly respected in their local markets, and have deep regional, national, and global experience in public relations and communications," said Stephanie Paul, Managing Director, The Phillips Group (Brisbane, Australia), and Worldcom's Global Recruitment Chair.

SAROTA PR supports communication for business and technology sector in Poland for over 18 years, specializing in campaigns for IT, fintech, e-commerce, automotive, energy and data center industry. Providing specialized services, including strategy planning, media relations, media trainings, B2B and product PR, events, content and digital marketing, SAROTA PR team focuses on professionalism and quality at each level, striving for the best outcomes and value-generating communication for clients. During everyday processes the team is supported by internally developed PR software tools based on Microsoft 365 platform, covering the entire lifecycle of the PR process from growing the media database, through sending a personalized emails with PR materials, to automating the reports.

"We are keen to join Worldcom and open up new opportunities to expand our know-how and expertise within an international community of top-notch comms specialists and leadership," said Katarzyna Sarota, CEO of SAROTA PR. "In boosting the business and quality of service, the importance of constant learning is a cornerstone that we share. We find such an exchange important for creating successful campaigns and continue to provide our clients the best outcomes and quality of service, especially in the constantly and rapidly changing environment. We look forward to cooperate with the best agencies and share our wide expertise within Worldcom network."

Up&Company is a financial communication firm that provides PR services specialized from an investor's perspective, moving beyond the traditional division between IR (Investor Relations) and PR (Public Relations). The company's main service is to enhance the 'Upside Potential' of businesses and offer tailored PR solutions suitable for various growth stages, from startups to public companies. Up&Company possesses top industry capabilities in media publicity and crisis management consulting. They have extensive experience, having executed over 150 projects across various industries, including finance and investment firms, IT platforms, B2B companies, fashion-retail, and bioventures.

Tae-sung Kim, CEO of Up&Company, stated, "As the sole domestic partner of Worldcom, which possesses the world's largest PR network, we will fully utilize our expertise to strengthen this partnership and provide PR consulting services that reflect global PR trends. This partnership will serve as a foundation for Up&Company to expand its business as a global financial communication firm."

Welcoming these agencies to The Worldcom Public Relations Group marks the completion of a rigorous Worldcom partner recruitment and vetting process. It ensures the compatibility of the agency applying for partnership, along with their ability to meet the standards of trust and collaboration that have defined The Worldcom PR Group since its founding in 1988. As the newest partners, SAROTA and Up Company join a robust group of global partners who openly share knowledge and best practices, utilize the partnership to meet expanding client roles, and collaborate on new opportunities scaled to the local, regional, and global needs of any Worldcom partner client or prospect.

"We're witnessing a transformative shift as independent agencies worldwide increasingly seek strategic alliances to amplify their operational capacities and deliver unparalleled value to clients globally," said Stefan Pollack, Global Chair of Worldcom and President of The Pollack Group. "This trend strengthens our existing partnership and propels Worldcom to unprecedented heights. Our commitment remains focused on identifying and embracing agencies that complement our goals, fortifying our presence across crucial regions and sectors. By leveraging our partners' collective expertise and deep local insights, we create a powerful global partnership that enables us to tackle complex challenges, drive innovation, and deliver impactful results for our clients. The addition of SAROTA PR and Up Company underscores our dedication to lead and innovate in the industry while providing agencies with the support they need to succeed in an increasingly interconnected world."

About The Worldcom Public Relations Group

The Worldcom Public Relations Group is the world's leading partnership of independently owned public relations firms, with 143 offices employing some 2,000 staff in 115 cities across six continents. In total, Worldcom partners reported combined revenue of US$350+ million last year from 3,034 clients. Established in 1988, the group was formed so that the strongest, most capable independent firms could deliver immediate impact and sustained value through the intelligent use of communications wherever in the world a client needs support. Partners serve national, international, and multinational clients, while retaining the flexibility and client-service focus inherent in independent agencies. Through Worldcom, clients have on-demand access to in-depth communications expertise from professionals who understand the language, culture, and customs of the geographic areas in which they operate. Learn more about Worldcom at www.worldcomgroup.com or by calling Todd Lynch at 1-800-955-9675

