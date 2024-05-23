DJ JML Finance (Luxembourg) sarl: New issuance of bonds and exchange offer for existing bonds

JML Finance (Luxembourg) sarl JML Finance (Luxembourg) sarl: New issuance of bonds and exchange offer for existing bonds 23-May-2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED BELOW) OR IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS PRESS RELEASE. Julius Meinl Living contemplates new issuance of bonds and exchange offer for existing bonds The Julius Meinl Living group acquires prime real estate assets in major European political and economic capital cities for development into top rated hotel properties that comprise mainly apartments and that the group then operates itself, using the brand "The Julius". The Julius Meinl Living group has mandated SFI Markets as sole bookrunner to arrange a series of investor meetings commencing 23 May 2024 in relation to a new issue of bonds by JML Finance (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. (Ticker: JMLFIN) under its EUR 300 million EMTN programme (the "EMTN Programme") and as dealer manager for an exchange offer on the existing bonds. The proposed new issue is expected to raise funding for further expansion, for general corporate purposes and to refinance the existing EUR 30 million of 2019/2024 bonds issued by JML Finance (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. with ISIN: XS204298157 (the "Existing Bonds"). The expected terms of the proposed issue of new bonds and the exchange offer are as follows (each subject to and as further described in the base prospectus relating to the EMTN Programme and the exchange offer memorandum): -- 5-year EUR Secured and Guaranteed Fixed Rate Bond to be issued pursuant to the group's EMTN programme -- Target volume of up to EUR 50 million, subject to market conditions -- Indicative coupon of 7% and IRR in excess of 10% -- Listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris -- Opportunity for holders of the Existing Bonds to exchange their holdings into the new bond via a 1:1 voluntary exchange offer -- Target Market: Eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels) In relation to both the issue of the new bonds and the exchange offer, SFI Markets will be coordinating logistics. It is expected that the exchange offer will be open until 11 June 2024. Bank of New York Mellon will be the Exchange Agent and will distribute the exchange offer memorandum to holders of the Existing Bonds via the clearing system. Pricing of the new bonds is expected to happen on 13 June 2024. The bond prospectus and exchange offer memorandum can be obtained from www.juliusmeinlliving.com and from SFI Markets. Contacts: Jakub Bogdan DCM Syndication and Sales SFI Markets T: +31 20 7095 213 E: Jakub.bogdan@sfimarkets.com THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE, AND SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS A SOLICITATION OF, AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DO SO. THE NEW BONDS HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "SECURITIES ACT"), OR THE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY STATE OR OTHER JURISDICTION OF THE UNITED STATES, AND THE NEW BONDS MAY NOT BE OFFERED, SOLD OR DELIVERED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO, OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF, U.S. PERSONS (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT). =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: JML new bond issue and exchange offer announcement 230524 VF =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: JML Finance (Luxembourg) sarl 6 Rue Dicks L-1417 Luxembourg Luxembourg E-mail: office@juliusmeinlliving.com Internet: www.juliusmeinlliving.com ISIN: XS2042981576 Euronext Ticker: JMLAA AMF Category: Inside information / Issuer activities (acquisitions, sales...) EQS News ID: 1909161 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

