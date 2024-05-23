Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.05.2024
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt in die Doppel-Chance investieren?!
23.05.2024 | 09:31
JML Finance (Luxembourg) sarl: New issuance of bonds and exchange offer for existing bonds

DJ JML Finance (Luxembourg) sarl: New issuance of bonds and exchange offer for existing bonds 

JML Finance (Luxembourg) sarl 
JML Finance (Luxembourg) sarl: New issuance of bonds and exchange offer for existing bonds 
23-May-2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED BELOW) OR IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR 
TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE 
THIS PRESS RELEASE. 
Julius Meinl Living contemplates new issuance of bonds and exchange offer for existing bonds 
The Julius Meinl Living group acquires prime real estate assets in major European political and economic capital cities 
for development into top rated hotel properties that comprise mainly apartments and that the group then operates 
itself, using the brand "The Julius". 
The Julius Meinl Living group has mandated SFI Markets as sole bookrunner to arrange a series of investor meetings 
commencing 23 May 2024 in relation to a new issue of bonds by JML Finance (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. (Ticker: JMLFIN) under 
its EUR 300 million EMTN programme (the "EMTN Programme") and as dealer manager for an exchange offer on the existing 
bonds. 
The proposed new issue is expected to raise funding for further expansion, for general corporate purposes and to 
refinance the existing EUR 30 million of 2019/2024 bonds issued by JML Finance (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. with ISIN: 
XS204298157 (the "Existing Bonds"). 
The expected terms of the proposed issue of new bonds and the exchange offer are as follows (each subject to and as 
further described in the base prospectus relating to the EMTN Programme and the exchange offer memorandum): 
   -- 5-year EUR Secured and Guaranteed Fixed Rate Bond to be issued pursuant to the group's EMTN programme 
 
   -- Target volume of up to EUR 50 million, subject to market conditions 
   -- Indicative coupon of 7% and IRR in excess of 10% 
   -- Listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris 
   -- Opportunity for holders of the Existing Bonds to exchange their holdings into the new bond via a 1:1 
  voluntary exchange offer 
   -- Target Market: Eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels) 
In relation to both the issue of the new bonds and the exchange offer, SFI Markets will be coordinating logistics. It 
is expected that the exchange offer will be open until 11 June 2024. Bank of New York Mellon will be the Exchange Agent 
and will distribute the exchange offer memorandum to holders of the Existing Bonds via the clearing system. Pricing of 
the new bonds is expected to happen on 13 June 2024. 
The bond prospectus and exchange offer memorandum can be obtained from www.juliusmeinlliving.com and from SFI Markets. 
Contacts: 
Jakub Bogdan 
DCM Syndication and Sales 
SFI Markets 
T: +31 20 7095 213 
E: Jakub.bogdan@sfimarkets.com 
THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE, AND SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS A SOLICITATION OF, AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR 
SALE IN THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DO SO. THE NEW BONDS HAVE NOT BEEN, AND 
WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "SECURITIES ACT"), OR THE 
SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY STATE OR OTHER JURISDICTION OF THE UNITED STATES, AND THE NEW BONDS MAY NOT BE OFFERED, SOLD OR 
DELIVERED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO, OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF, U.S. PERSONS (AS 
DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT). 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: JML new bond issue and exchange offer announcement 230524 VF 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     JML Finance (Luxembourg) sarl 
         6 Rue Dicks 
         L-1417 Luxembourg 
         Luxembourg 
E-mail:     office@juliusmeinlliving.com 
Internet:    www.juliusmeinlliving.com 
ISIN:      XS2042981576 
Euronext Ticker: JMLAA 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Issuer activities (acquisitions, sales...) 
EQS News ID:   1909161 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1909161 23-May-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1909161&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 23, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
