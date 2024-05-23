Alcazar Energy Partners has reached financial close, totaling $490 million, for its second renewable energy fund. It aims to develop more than 1. 6 GW of clean energy projects across selected emerging markets, including the western Balkans. Alcazar Energy Partners - a Dubai-based, Luxembourg-domiciled sustainable infrastructure fund - has raised $490 million for its second renewable energy fund. The funding round attracted investors from North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, including the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, US International Development Finance Corp. , ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...