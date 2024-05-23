A research group in Spain has demonstrated the technical feasibility of using repaired solar modules with satisfying results. It also warned, however, that there is an urgent need to define a protocol for evaluating the features of a "viable" repaired panel. A group of researchers led by Spain's Centre for Energy, Environmental and Technological Research (CIEMAT) has assessed the performance of 23 partially repaired crystalline silicon solar modules at a 12-year-old PV plant in Spain and has found these panels can operate with minimal losses. "This research employs a comprehensive standardized ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...