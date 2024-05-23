Alset Capital Inc. Announces Formation of Artificial Intelligence Advisory Board and Appointments of Former Google, Panasonic, Huawei AI Executive and Web 3.0 Pioneer

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2024 / Alset Capital Inc. (TSXV:KSUM)(OTC:ALSCF)(FSE:1R60, WKN:A3ESVQ) ("Alset" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the formation of its Artificial Intelligence Advisory Board ("AI Advisory Board"), alongside the appointments of Willy Sun and Michael Gord to its AI Advisory Board.

The AI Advisory Board will assist the Company's board of directors and executive officers to provide strategic guidance, expert insights, and oversight on the company's AI initiatives. Comprising diverse experts, the board will advise on AI strategy, identify emerging trends, ensure compliance with ethical standards, manage risks, evaluate AI performance, and foster innovation. The AI Advisory Board will report to the company's Board of Directors.

"The appointment of Willy Sun and Michael Gord to our AI Advisory Board marks a significant milestone in Alset's journey towards positioning its investment portfolio to become leaders in AI computing infrastructure and data management solutions," said Morgan Good, CEO of Alset. "Their combined expertise and leadership will be instrumental in guiding our strategic initiatives and driving innovation in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence."

Willy Sun

Willy Sun, a seasoned executive with a distinguished background in artificial intelligence (AI) from leading technology firms including Google LLC (NASDAQ:GOOG), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (TYO:6752), and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., brings extensive experience in AI research and development. Willy's visionary leadership positions him as an ideal candidate to guide Alset in its AI initiatives.

Willy's illustrious career began at National Taiwan University's Department of Electrical Engineering, where he distinguished himself by publishing three lead-authored papers and delivering a presentation at a prominent IEEE conference during his doctoral studies - IEEE is the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. His pioneering work, especially in speech emotion recognition, set new benchmarks for accuracy, underscoring its potential to revolutionize human-computer interaction.

Transitioning from academia to the tech industry, Willy made substantial contributions to setting global standards in noise reduction for mobile devices at HTC and enhancing live streaming content monitoring regulations. His tenure at Google in the UK saw groundbreaking work on language-independent emotion recognition and advancements in Long Short-Term Memory (LSTM) research.

As the Chief Engineer for AI development at Huawei Technologies' 2012 Laboratory and an AI Scientist at Panasonic, Willy spearheaded initiatives in deep learning applications for speech processing, dialogue systems, and interactive interface design. His innovations in real-time monitoring of sensitive content in digital media have set new industry standards for safety and compliance.

In recent years, Willy has dedicated himself to harnessing AI to improve interactions between users and their home environments, pushing the boundaries of convenience, intelligence, and sustainability in living spaces. His vision for smart homes integrates advanced AI voice and dialogue systems, transforming daily life by enhancing efficiency, comfort, and security.

Michael Gord

Michael Gord, a serial entrepreneur and investor in Web 3.0, bringing his extensive experience in the digital asset space. Michael has successfully exited three startups and facilitated four acquisitions. He is an investor with over 70 portfolio companies, including four that have grown from seed stage to unicorn status.

Michael is the co-founder & CEO of the GDA Group of Companies, which are focused across the digital asset capital market and include GDA Capital, Acronym Asset Management, NFT BAZL, and Life DeFi. He is also a founder and board member of Metaverse Group, a metaverse technology company that was acquired by Tokens.com and subsequently by StoryFire, a SocialFi application with over 2.5 million users.

Previously, Michael was the CEO of MLG Blockchain, which focused on enterprise and government consulting and development, later merging with Secure Digital Markets to form GDA Capital. He also founded Bitcoin Canada, served on the board of the Bitcoin Association of Canada, which was acquired by the Chamber of Digital Commerce, and played a key role in the international expansion of the Blockchain Education Network. Michael was also the first enterprise blockchain developer at TD Bank.

Michael holds a B.Comm from The Desautels Faculty of Management at McGill University. He is fluent in English and French, and is learning Spanish, Portuguese, and Swedish. He has traveled to 80 countries across all continents and has lived in five countries across three continents.

About Alset Capital Inc.

Alset Capital Inc. is an investment issuer that is focused on investment in diversified industries such as technology, healthcare, industrial, special situations, operating businesses through both debt and equity using cash resources or shares in its capital. The Company is led by an experienced, entrepreneurial group of executives having a diverse industry and capital markets background.

Alset Capital Inc.'s investment portfolio comprises 49% ownership of Cedarcross International Technologies Inc. and 49% ownership of Vertex AI Ventures Inc.

For further information about Alset Capital Inc., please contact:

Morgan Good, CEO and Director

T: 604.715.4751

E: morgan@alsetai.com

