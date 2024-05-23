STARTUP AUTOBAHN's flagship EXPO event returns on June 6, 2024, for its 13th edition, to showcase over 30 pilot projects jointly developed by startups and industry giants in mobility, production, enterprise, and sustainability. This one-day event in Stuttgart will unite over 1,200 in-person attendees, including board members and C-Level executives from leading automotive companies, entrepreneurs, public officials, investors, and tech experts.

STARTUP AUTOBAHN powered by Plug and Play is an innovation platform that unites the unrivaled tech expertise of Silicon Valley and the best of German engineering. Just like the German highway the "Autobahn" the only one in the world without a speed limit, STARTUP AUTOBAHN accelerates connections between industry corporations and innovative startups. The results of these collaborations are showcased at the annual EXPO, an invite-only conference showcasing technologies of the future and exposing the power of corporate-startup innovation.

This year's EXPO2024 will gather over 1,200 guests at Im Wizemann in Stuttgart. Inspired by the motto "Innovate. Inspire. Change", the event's agenda has been carefully curated to address the most pressing challenges of the mobility industry: Generative AI, Transition to E-Mobility, Sustainability in Heavy Duty, the Role of Data in Circular Economy, Collaborative Innovation, the Role of AI in Sustainability, and more.

The agenda includes inspiring keynote speeches by board members and industry leaders, panel discussions, expert roundtables, innovation walks, startup pitches, an exclusive demo of selected pilot projects, and several side events.

At EXPO2024, STARTUP AUTOBAHN will present the Plug and Play Global Innovation Award and the STARTUP AUTOBAHN Sustainability Award.

