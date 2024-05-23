Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2024) - The latest move empowers LinkDaddy to assist its customers in further enhancing their search engine rankings thanks to Ahrefs' toolset and web crawling solutions. LinkDaddy harnesses Ahrefs' large backlink database-an index that is updated every 15 minutes-to build more domain and page credibility for its clients.

More details can be found at https://linkdaddy.com.





Using Ahrefs' proprietary Domain Rating metric, LinkDaddy can monitor the decline and growth of backlink profiles and swiftly assess the backlink strength of a target site. These insights allow the company to provide estimates of traffic increases based on the popularity of the linking web page. The Ahrefs model also means that LinkDaddy can easily source the most link-worthy pages based on competitor choices. Learn more at https://ahrefs.com.

According to MonsterInsights, SEO experts view high-quality content, backlinks, and search intent and relevance as the most crucial in achieving a high ranking. Studies suggest that top-ranked search results commonly have 3.8 times the number of backlinks than lower-ranked results.

LinkDaddy takes a client's current backlink profile and performs a detailed analysis to identify potential areas for improvement. This is followed by the creation of unique content as the basis for a ranking campaign before implementing high-quality backlinks from authoritative websites in the relevant niche. Performance is monitored on an ongoing basis, with detailed reports provided to keep clients abreast of progress.

Powered by Ahrefs' advanced toolset, LinkDaddy provides DoFollow SEO backlinks, domain power boosting, cloud authority backlinks, and click-through-rate manipulation, as well as Google Authority Stacks and local citations and business listings.

The company reports that most clients begin to see improvements in their SEO rankings within 3 to 6 weeks. LinkDaddy prioritizes quality over quantity in sourcing backlinks using white-hat SEO practices. Using the Ahrefs platform, the company can also analyze backlink anchor text to identify possible negative SEO attacks on a client's website, making service users aware of competitor tactics.

