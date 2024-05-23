Miami Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2024) - Wave Marine Group, a trailblazer in maritime innovation, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking Wave App, poised to transform the landscape of yacht crew hiring and onboard services.

The Wave App is now available for download in the Apple iOS App Store and the Google Play App Store.

Wave Marine Group Launches Wave App, Revolutionizing Yacht Crew Hiring and Services

The Wave App introduces a revolutionary two-sided marketplace, providing distinct platforms for both boat owners and service providers. This innovative approach streamlines the process of connecting yacht owners with qualified crew members and service professionals, revolutionizing the traditional model of yacht management.

Boat owners can now seamlessly book a wide range of services through the Wave App, including interior cleaning, underwater cleaning, system checks, day crew, and boat washes, with the flexibility to schedule appointments for the same day or in advance. The app can also help owners or managers of fleets of yachts by streamlining many of the typically time-consuming tasks.

Leveraging the app's extensive network of service providers, requests are broadcasted to multiple professionals, with the first to accept the job securing the opportunity. Digital payments and feedback mechanisms ensure a transparent and efficient transaction process, empowering boat owners to access premium services with ease.

In addition to its existing service booking capabilities, the Wave App serves as a powerful tool for boat owners in need of specialized assistance. Whether addressing issues with onboard systems or seeking expert advice, boat owners can initiate requests that prompt responses from up to three qualified technicians.

This feature fosters meaningful connections between boat owners and service providers, facilitating informed decision-making and efficient problem resolution, and helps boat owners to find the services they need, and the service providers to find more customers that seek for their services.

About Wave Marine Group

Wave Marine Group is a pioneering force in maritime innovation, dedicated to transforming the yacht industry through cutting-edge technology and exceptional service. Headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida, the company specializes in developing innovative solutions that streamline yacht management and enhance the boating experience. The Company's flagship product, the Wave App, offers a revolutionary platform for yacht crew hiring and onboard service management, bringing convenience and efficiency to boat owners and service providers alike.

At the helm of Wave Marine Group are James Carter, COO, and Anthony Burns, CEO, whose combined expertise in boat sales, management, and technology drives the company's vision. Their commitment to excellence and passion for maritime innovation is reflected in the Wave App's user-centric design and robust functionality. By leveraging advanced digital tools and fostering strong connections within the yachting community, Wave Marine Group is setting new standards in the industry.

"We are thrilled to unveil the Wave App, a game-changer in the yacht industry that prioritizes exceptional service delivery and convenience for boat owners," said James Carter, COO of Wave Marine Group. "By harnessing the power of technology, we are empowering boat owners to access a diverse range of services and connect with top-tier professionals seamlessly."

Key features of the Wave App include:

Two-sided marketplace for streamlined yacht crew hiring and onboard service bookings.

Flexible scheduling options for same-day or future appointments.

Instant job acceptance and digital payment processing for enhanced efficiency.

Feedback mechanisms to facilitate transparent communication and service quality evaluation.

Capabilities for personalized assistance and expert advice.

Recurring order functionality for automated service scheduling.

Synchronized calendar between boat owner and service provider

Favorite provider feature, curate a team of favorites, and send the order directly to them

As Wave Marine Group continues to expand its user base, the Wave App will evolve to offer a growing range of services, ensuring sustainable growth and premium service delivery.

For media inquiries, please contact:

James Carter

COO

james.carter@wavemarinegroup.com

Anthony Burns

CEOWave Marine Group

Anthony.Burns@wavemarinegroup.com

Contact Info:

Name: James Carter

Email: james.carter@wavemarinegroup.com

Organization: Wave Marine Group

Address: 750 Michigan Avenue Suite 101 Miami Beach, FL 33139

Phone: +1 (954) 541-0105

Website: http://wavemarinegroup.com

Video URL: https://youtu.be/J9kVpMJgKmQ?si=GuQgUQZ_Ltyz75hU

