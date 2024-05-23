Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt in die Doppel-Chance investieren?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.05.2024 | 10:24
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xinhua Silk Road: Frankfurter Buchmesse Enhances Cultural Exchange at China International Cultural Industries Fair

SHENZHEN, China, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from Xinhua Silk Road:

From May 23 to 27, 2024, Shenzhen hosted the 20th iteration of the China International Cultural Industries Fair ("the Fair"), a prominent event that heralded significant advancements in exhibition practices, transaction methods, and support services. This year's Fair featured a notable lineup of global premieres and introductions, highlighted by the debut participation of Germany's renowned Frankfurter Buchmesse. The German book fair's unique and carefully selected array of books drew considerable attention from attendees, underscoring its reputation as a leader in the cultural sector.

The inclusion of the Frankfurter Buchmesse at the Fair elicited strong interest and admiration from Chinese visitors. The fair's dedicated space for German literary and cultural works became a focal point for engagement, attracting large numbers of attendees eager to explore the country's rich literary heritage and cultural offerings. Noteworthy among the visitors, an attendee expressed his strong appreciation, noting that the Fair had significantly broadened his perspective, providing him with a profound insight into the captivating universe of German literature and culture.

Marking its first appearance at the 20th edition of the Fair, the Frankfurter Buchmesse, recognized globally as a leading showcase for the publishing industry, brought a renewed cultural dynamism to the event. The fair exhibited an extensive selection of German literary masterpieces and cultural artifacts, offering a lavish cultural banquet that captivated and enthused Chinese bibliophiles.

This year also commemorates the significant milestones of the 52nd anniversary of diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Germany. The inclusion of Frankfurter Buchmesse not only enriched the Fair but also acted as a conduit for intercultural dialogue and synthesis, enhancing mutual comprehension through several initiatives and groundbreaking ideas. Moreover, it set the stage for expanding the scope of cultural and economic collaboration between the two nations.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/frankfurter-buchmesse-enhances-cultural-exchange-at-china-international-cultural-industries-fair-302154023.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.