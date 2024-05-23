NASDAQ OMX Nordic: New Single Stock Derivatives (177/24)

Introduction of Standardized Equity Options, Forwards and Gross Return Forwards on three new Finnish shares As of Monday, May 27, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce 12-month Option, Forward and Gross Return Forward Contracts on three new underlying shares: Kojamo, Orion B and SSAB B (EUR-denominated only). Share Ticker ISIN Contrac Risk Minimum Minimum Minimum Underly t Paramet Block Block Deferral ing Length er Size Size Size Code Forwards Options -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kojamo KOJAMO FI4000 12 15 50 50 1000 18566 Oyj 312251 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orion ORNB FI0009 12 11 50 50 500 14355 Oyj B 014377 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSAB SSABH SE0000 12 17 100 50 3000 22081 AB B 120669 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- From that date, the new standardized contracts will be available in the exchange and clearing systems, although suspended from trading and clearing until the trading start date. Trading and clearing start date for the new standardized contracts will be published minimum five trading days in advance. Flexible Contracts will be available for trading and clearing from Monday, May 27, 2024. The deliverable instrument for all the new derivatives on Finnish shares is the stock class listed at Nasdaq Helsinki. All the derivatives instruments will be denominated in Euro. Flexible Instruments will be offered on all of them. The series will be included in the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock Products" that will be sent out after business on Friday, May 24, 2024. Introduction of Standardized Equity Options, Futures, Gross Return Futures and Cash-settled Futures on Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) As of Monday, May 27, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce Futures, Gross Return Futures and Cash-settled Futures and Option Contracts up to and including 12-month contracts on Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL): Share Ticker ISIN Contract Risk Minimum Minimum Underlyi Length Paramete Block Deferral ng Code r Size Size -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Zealand ZEAL DK00602 12 22 50 1000 22997 Pharma 57814 A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- From that date, the new standardized contracts will be available in the exchange and clearing systems, although suspended from trading and clearing until the trading start date Monday, June 3, 2024. Flexible Contracts will be available for trading and clearing from Monday, May 27, 2024. The deliverable instrument for the new derivatives on ZEAL is the stock class listed at Nasdaq Copenhagen. All the derivatives instruments will be denominated in DKK. The series will be included in the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock Products" that will be sent out after business on Friday, May 24, 2024. References to Exchange Rules and Regulations of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets Relevant Contract Specifications for all the new products above are in Chapter B of the Rules and Regulations for Nasdaq Derivatives Markets: Finnish shares: - B.3 FIax OPTIONS (OPTIONS IN FINNISH SHARES AND DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS) - B.15 FIax FORWARDS (FORWARDS IN FINNISH SHARES AND DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS) - B.16 FIax FORWARDS (GROSS RETURN FORWARDS IN FINNISH SHARES AND DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS) Danish shares: - B.4 DKax OPTIONS (OPTIONS IN DANISH SHARES) - B.22 DKax FUTURES (FUTURES IN DANISH SHARES) - B.23 DKax FUTURES CASH (CASH SETTLED FUTURES IN DANISH SHARES) - B.24 DKax FUTURES (GROSS RETURN FUTURES IN DANISH SHARES) Please see the Appendixes -section of Rules and Regulations for (relevant for both the EUR and DKK stock classes): - Fee Lists; - Quotation List (available Contract Terms, Strike Price Intervals, On Request framework, and further details); - Market Model including, i.a. Spread Table, Market Maker Protection Quantity, Minimum Quote Size and Order Price Limit tables. Trading hours and trading calendar are the same as for current Single Stock Derivatives on Finnish and Danish stock classes. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Jari Elo, jari.elo@nasdaq.com or telephone +358 9 6166 7275. Nasdaq Derivatives Markets Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1224240