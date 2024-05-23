Anzeige
23.05.2024 | 10:58
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: New Single Stock Derivatives (177/24)

Introduction of Standardized Equity Options, Forwards and Gross Return Forwards
on three new Finnish shares 

As of Monday, May 27, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce 12-month
Option, Forward and Gross Return Forward Contracts on three new underlying
shares: Kojamo, Orion B and SSAB B (EUR-denominated only). 

 Share Ticker  ISIN  Contrac  Risk   Minimum  Minimum  Minimum  Underly
              t   Paramet  Block   Block   Deferral  ing 
             Length   er   Size   Size    Size   Code 
                     Forwards  Options          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Kojamo KOJAMO FI4000   12    15    50    50    1000   18566 
 Oyj      312251                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 Orion  ORNB  FI0009   12    11    50    50    500   14355 
 Oyj B     014377                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 SSAB  SSABH SE0000   12    17    100    50    3000   22081 
 AB B      120669                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



From that date, the new standardized contracts will be available in the
exchange and clearing systems, although suspended from trading and clearing
until the trading start date. 

Trading and clearing start date for the new standardized contracts will be
published minimum five trading days in advance. 

Flexible Contracts will be available for trading and clearing from Monday, May
27, 2024. 

The deliverable instrument for all the new derivatives on Finnish shares is the
stock class listed at Nasdaq Helsinki. All the derivatives instruments will be
denominated in Euro. Flexible Instruments will be offered on all of them. 

The series will be included in the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock Products"
that will be sent out after business on Friday, May 24, 2024. 



Introduction of Standardized Equity Options, Futures, Gross Return Futures and
Cash-settled Futures on Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) 

As of Monday, May 27, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce Futures,
Gross Return Futures and Cash-settled Futures and Option Contracts up to and
including 12-month contracts on Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL): 



 Share  Ticker  ISIN  Contract  Risk   Minimum   Minimum  Underlyi
               Length  Paramete  Block   Deferral   ng Code
                     r     Size    Size       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 Zealand  ZEAL  DK00602   12    22    50     1000    22997 
 Pharma       57814                            
  A/S                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



From that date, the new standardized contracts will be available in the
exchange and clearing systems, although suspended from trading and clearing
until the trading start date Monday, June 3, 2024. 

Flexible Contracts will be available for trading and clearing from Monday, May
27, 2024. 

The deliverable instrument for the new derivatives on ZEAL is the stock class
listed at Nasdaq Copenhagen. All the derivatives instruments will be
denominated in DKK. 

The series will be included in the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock Products"
that will be sent out after business on Friday, May 24, 2024. 



References to Exchange Rules and Regulations of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets

Relevant Contract Specifications for all the new products above are in Chapter
B of the Rules and Regulations for Nasdaq Derivatives Markets: 

Finnish shares:

- B.3 FIax OPTIONS (OPTIONS IN FINNISH SHARES AND DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS)

- B.15 FIax FORWARDS (FORWARDS IN FINNISH SHARES AND DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS)

- B.16 FIax FORWARDS (GROSS RETURN FORWARDS IN FINNISH SHARES AND DEPOSITARY
RECEIPTS) 

Danish shares:

- B.4 DKax OPTIONS (OPTIONS IN DANISH SHARES)

- B.22 DKax FUTURES (FUTURES IN DANISH SHARES)

- B.23 DKax FUTURES CASH (CASH SETTLED FUTURES IN DANISH SHARES)

- B.24 DKax FUTURES (GROSS RETURN FUTURES IN DANISH SHARES)

Please see the Appendixes -section of Rules and Regulations for (relevant for
both the EUR and DKK stock classes): 

- Fee Lists;

- Quotation List (available Contract Terms, Strike Price Intervals, On Request
framework, and further details); 

- Market Model including, i.a. Spread Table, Market Maker Protection Quantity,
Minimum Quote Size and Order Price Limit tables. 

Trading hours and trading calendar are the same as for current Single Stock
Derivatives on Finnish and Danish stock classes. 



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Jari
Elo, jari.elo@nasdaq.com or telephone +358 9 6166 7275. 

Nasdaq Derivatives Markets

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1224240
