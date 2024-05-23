Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.05.2024
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt in die Doppel-Chance investieren?!
WKN: 865956 | ISIN: SE0000667891 | Ticker-Symbol: SVKB
Frankfurt
23.05.24
08:02 Uhr
20,320 Euro
-0,070
-0,34 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
23.05.2024 | 09:12
Sandvik secures major underground mining equipment order from Hindustan Zinc

STOCKHOLM, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has received an order from the Indian mining company Hindustan Zinc Limited to supply underground mining equipment at a value of approximately SEK 345 million. The order was booked in the second quarter 2024, and deliveries scheduled through the end of 2024.

The contract, which builds on a long-standing partnership between Sandvik and Hindustan Zinc, includes underground mining equipment and expands Hindustan Zinc's fleet of Sandvik equipment with more development drills, production drills, trucks and loaders. In addition to the equipment order, the deal also brings a significant aftermarket value.

"We are very pleased to expand our partnership with Hindustan Zinc and again be selected to supply our advanced mining equipment. With our solutions we will support Hindustan Zinc's ambitious production plans, and help drive productivity, safety and sustainability in their operations," says Mats Eriksson, President of Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions.

Stockholm, May 23, 2024
Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/sandvik-secures-major-underground-mining-equipment-order-from-hindustan-zinc,c3986233

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/3986233/2815168.pdf

Sandvik secures major underground mining equipment order from Hindustan Zinc

SOURCE Sandvik

© 2024 PR Newswire
