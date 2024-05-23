Nasdaq Stockholm AB: ChromoGenics AB receives observation status

Today, May 23, 2024, Färna Invest AB disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders in ChromoGenics AB. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in ChromoGenics AB (CHRO, ISIN code SE0020847481, order book ID 135174) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB