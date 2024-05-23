Anzeige
WKN: A3EULU | ISIN: SE0020847481 | Ticker-Symbol: 384
Frankfurt
23.05.24
08:21 Uhr
0,534 Euro
+0,028
+5,53 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHROMOGENICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHROMOGENICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
23.05.2024 | 11:10
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: ChromoGenics AB receives observation status

Today, May 23, 2024, Färna Invest AB disclosed a public takeover offer to the
shareholders in ChromoGenics AB. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
ChromoGenics AB (CHRO, ISIN code SE0020847481, order book ID 135174) shall be
given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 


Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
