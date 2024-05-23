Options Technology, a trailblazer in capital markets infrastructure, today announced it has been awarded the prestigious Equinix EMEA Technology Trailblazer Award.

The awards recognize excellence in sales, marketing, solutions, social impact, and sustainability. In a field of exceptional companies, Options emerged as a standout performer with "an unwavering commitment to excellence."

In 2023, Options' relationship with Equinix reached remarkable heights, marked by significant achievements and impactful collaborations. As a long-standing customer and collaborator since 2001, Options is currently deployed with Equinix in over forty data centers across Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific regions, providing cost-effective, low-latency access to multi-asset trading environments.

Options facilitates trading at hundreds of venues worldwide with fully managed infrastructure and connectivity in conjunction with the firm's private financial cloud services, combining hosting with direct market access, TCO reduction, and best-in-class resiliency and security.

Samuel Farmer, SVP Managing Director, EMEA at Options, commented, "We are deeply honored to receive the Equinix EMEA Technology Trailblazer Award. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in the capital markets infrastructure. Our long-standing collaboration with Equinix has been pivotal in driving our global expansion and enhancing our service offerings.

Deploying in over forty Equinix data centers globally has allowed us to deliver unparalleled low-latency access and robust, secure trading environments to our clients. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Equinix to further expand and elevate our infrastructure solutions in support of the evolving needs of the financial services industry."

Lisa Miller, SVP, Platform Alliances and Global Channel, added, "We are excited to recognize Options' outstanding contribution to helping our joint customers drive their digital businesses by leveraging Platform Equinix. Options now stands as a top association globally in terms of annual recurring revenue, showcasing substantial growth and extensive alignment across regions. From executive engagement to sales and technical alignment, the Options team have demonstrated unwavering commitment to our mutual success. We deeply appreciate the team's dedication, innovative initiatives, and instrumental role in expanding our presence."

Today's news comes as the latest in a series of exciting developments for Options, including its partnerships with oneZero, Magtia and Trader Evolution, its achievement of a new Microsoft Cloud Security specialization and its partnership with Dukascopy

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Paris, and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

