[Hong Kong - 23 May 2024] Trio Industrial Electronics Group Co., Ltd. ("Trio Group" or the "Group", Stock code: 1710.HK) subsidiary, Deltrix recently signed a cooperation agreement with E-Car, a new energy vehicle dealer in Kazakhstan, where Deltrix will install EV chargers to E-Car's nationwide sales outlets, incorporating them to be part of Deltrix's local charging network. Initially, Deltrix has built the 30KW and 120KW EV chargers in E-Car's two shops respectively in Almaty and Shymkent. In recent few years, China's export of new energy vehicles has been continuously surging. With reference to the data from China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, it shows that in 2020, China exported close to 70,000 new energy vehicles; and in 2021, this figure rose to 310,000 units. In 2022, the export volume of new energy vehicles reached a new high to 679,000 units. Since 2023, Chinese automakers have accelerated their "go overseas" plan, and new energy vehicles brands like BYD, NIO, and Xiaopeng have landed in overseas markets. On one hand, Chinese EVs exporting overseas need to be equipped with corresponding home chargers. On the other hand, the imbalanced ratio of chargers to EVs in the overseas market is severer than in China. Some car companies who go overseas will choose to build their own chargers overseas to meet the market admittance requirements by local governments as a necessary infrastructure for exporting vehicles. In this cooperation between Deltrix and E-Car, an EV dealer located in Almaty, Kazakhstan, it aims to upgrade E-Car's existing car maintenance centres to becoming fast charging stations. This is part of Deltrix's alliance strategy with domestic 4S shops. The 4S shops and after-sales service centres are the second key charging targets in Deltrix's Central Asia development after the gas stations. These fast-charging stations will provide fast charging services for the owners as a package together with new energy vehicles sold by E-CAR, releasing their agony to look for charging solution. About Trio Group Trio Industrial Electronics Group Limited is a manufacturer and distributor of advanced industrial electronic components and products in Hong Kong with 40 years of industry experience. It is also the first Hong Kong-based industrial electronic company awarded with the Industry 4.0 maturity certificate - Industry 4.01i level. The Group's major products include smart charger, electro-mechanical product and switch-mode power supplies, which are widely used in smart city system, medical and healthcare sector, as well as renewable energy field. The Group has built up good reputation and become a trusted supplier to various international well-known brands. Majority of its clients comes from Europe and US while some from Southeast Asia and PRC. In addition, the Group and its partner has developed its own EV charger solution - Deltrix since 2017, which has been launched in the European market in response to the global efforts to develop smart economies.

