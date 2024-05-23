Listing of Liven AS unsecured bonds on Baltic Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-05-23 11:37 CEST -- According to the decision made by the Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn on May 10, 2024, in the first series of the programme up to 4,000, in case of over-subscription up to 7,000 Liven AS unsecured bonds with nominal value of EUR 1,000 (Liven unsecured green bond 24-2028, ISIN code: EE3300004332) will be listed and admitted to trading on Baltic Bond List after the conditions set by the Committee are met. The aforementioned conditions are met as of May 23, 2024. Proceeding from the above, 6,200 Liven AS unsecured bonds will be listed and admitted to trading on the Baltic Bond List as of May 24, 2024. Additional info: Issuer's name Liven AS Issuer's short name LVN ISIN code EE3300004332 Securities maturity date 23.05.2028 Nominal value of one security 1000 EUR Number of securities 6,200 Total nominal value 6,200,000 EUR Orderbook short name LVNB105028A Coupon rate 10.5% Coupon payment dates 4 times per year 23.02; 23.05; 23.08; 23.11 Liven AS Prospectus, Summary and Terms and Conditions of Bonds are available on Nasdaq Baltic website. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.