23.05.2024 | 11:46
Listing of Liven AS unsecured bonds on Baltic Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-05-23 11:37 CEST --


According to the decision made by the Listing and Surveillance Committee of
Nasdaq Tallinn on May 10, 2024, in the first series of the programme up to
4,000, in case of over-subscription up to 7,000 Liven AS unsecured bonds with
nominal value of EUR 1,000 (Liven unsecured green bond 24-2028, ISIN code:
EE3300004332) will be listed and admitted to trading on Baltic Bond List after
the conditions set by the Committee are met. 

The aforementioned conditions are met as of May 23, 2024. Proceeding from the
above, 6,200 Liven AS unsecured bonds will be listed and admitted to trading on
the Baltic Bond List as of May 24, 2024. 



Additional info:

Issuer's name         Liven AS                  
Issuer's short name      LVN                    
ISIN code           EE3300004332                
Securities maturity date    23.05.2028                 
Nominal value of one security 1000 EUR                  
Number of securities      6,200                   
Total nominal value      6,200,000 EUR               
Orderbook short name      LVNB105028A                
Coupon rate          10.5%                   
Coupon payment dates      4 times per year 23.02; 23.05; 23.08; 23.11



Liven AS Prospectus, Summary and Terms and Conditions of Bonds are available on
Nasdaq Baltic website. 







Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
