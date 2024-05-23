Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt in die Doppel-Chance investieren?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.05.2024 | 11:48
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vice Minister for Labor at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in KSA Leads Saudi Delegation at Doha Dialogue with GCC and African Nations

DOHA, Qatar, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Abdullah bin Nasser Abuthnain, Vice Minister for Labor at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, led the Saudi delegation at the Doha Dialogue on Labor Mobility between Gulf and African countries.

Dr. Abdullah bin Nasser Abuthnain, Vice Minister for Labor at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development

The event, which commenced on May 22 in Doha, brought together labor ministers, delegation heads, and representatives from various Arab and international organizations.

In his address, Dr. Abuthnain highlighted the significance of regional and national initiatives and the need to share these efforts widely to foster development. He highlighted the need for a comprehensive understanding of global challenges and their connection to regional and national pathways to enhance labor market growth. He also outlined several initiatives by the Ministry aimed at labor market development, enhancing labor relations, and protecting workers' rights.

Participants discussed effective governance of migrant labor mobility and future recommendations. The Gulf-African Dialogue aims to facilitate idea exchange and discussions on best practices between African countries of origin and GCC countries. This initiative seeks to enhance regional cooperation, strengthen partnerships, improve the contractual labor cycle for migrant workers, and establish human rights-based protections benefiting all parties involved.

Additionally, the Vice Minister participated in the 61st coordinating meeting of the GCC Council of Labor Ministers, held alongside the dialogue. This meeting reviewed items from the dialogue and addressed other agenda topics of the Council.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2420480/Dr_Abdullah_bin_Nasser_Abuthnain.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vice-minister-for-labor-at-the-ministry-of-human-resources-and-social-development-in-ksa-leads-saudi-delegation-at-doha-dialogue-with-gcc-and-african-nations-302154075.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.