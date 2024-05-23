Anzeige
PR Newswire
23.05.2024 | 12:06
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kia Corporation: Kia EV3 delivers elevated electric SUV experience for all with innovative technology and advanced design beyond its class

  • Kia EV3 brings innovative technology of brand's flagship EV9 SUV to set new standards in the compact EV SUV segment
  • Bold, progressive exterior with innovative, practical interior maximizing space, functionality, and comfort
  • Best-in-class 600km AER driving range; 10-80% battery charging in 31 mins
  • Kia AI Assistant, Premium Streaming, advanced driving assistance systems and Over-the-Air updates elevate ownership experience
  • Fully electric EV3 to enhance EV accessibility and accelerate Kia's transition to a sustainable mobility solutions provider

SEOUL, South Korea, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia has today revealed full details of the new Kia EV3, the company's dedicated compact EV SUV. With its combination of bold design, innovative technology, and groundbreaking features, the EV3 sets new standards in its sector.

Kia EV3 Base - Exterior

Drawing on Kia's advanced technology and customer-focused values of the brand's larger, EV9 SUV, the EV3 carves out its own identity. It brings a unique, immersive experience to the compact EV SUV sector. By significantly exceeding customers' expectations, the EV3 will broaden the appeal and elevate the perception of EV SUVs.

Kia EV3 Base - Interior

"Through groundbreaking design, an industry-leading electric drivetrain, and practical, innovative lifestyle solutions, the EV3 aims to extend Kia's exceptional EV SUV experience to a wider audience. With a WLTP driving range of up to 600km and fast-charging capability, the EV3 addresses common concerns about electric vehicles. It will reassure those who may have been hesitant to make the switch to electric mobility and will lead the mass adoption of EVs," said Ho Sung Song, President and CEO at Kia.

Kia EV3 GT Line - Exterior

Exterior design: A bold and progressive statement
A combination of dynamic aesthetics with thoughtful functionality elevates the EV3's emotional feel and ambience.

Interior design: Nature-inspired aesthetic to enhance wellbeing
Kia has created a highly functional and effective cabin that exudes an appealing living space-like ambience.

Electric drivetrain: Exemplary range and ultra-fast charging
The EV3 features a state-of-the-art front-wheel drive electric powertrain based on the E-GMP, utilizing Kia's fourth-generation battery technology.

Large electric SUV technology and safety in the compact sector
The EV3 boasts a raft of ultra-advanced safety, driving, convenience and charging features usually reserved for the large EV SUV sector.

Delivering new levels of innovative technology and digital connectivity
Kia has equipped the EV3 with a holistic suite of connectivity and entertainment features.

Kia EV3 GT Line - Interior

To read the full release, please visit www.kianewscenter.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2420183/EV3_Base_01.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2420184/EV3_Base_INT_01.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2420185/EV3_GTL_01.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2420186/EV3_GTL_INT_01.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kia-ev3-delivers-elevated-electric-suv-experience-for-all-with-innovative-technology-and-advanced-design-beyond-its-class-302153616.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
