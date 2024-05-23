Anzeige
PR Newswire
23.05.2024
Rogue Baron Plc - Notice of AGM: Amendment

Rogue Baron Plc - Notice of AGM: Amendment

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 23

23 May 2024

Rogue Baron plc
('Rogue Baron' or the 'Company')

Notice of AGM Amendment


Rogue Baron plc (AQSE: SHNJ), a leading company in the premium spirit sector, announces an amendment to its Notice of Annual General Meeting (the "AGM Notice").

On 10 May 2024, the Company announced the posting of its Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 6 June 2024.

The Company notes a mistake in Resolutions 5 and 6(b), whereby the Directors have sought authorities to allot and to allot out of the right of pre-emption new Ordinary Shares as if section 561(1) of the Companies Act did not apply to any such allotment, respectively, up to an aggregate nominal amount of £300,000. The amount stated for both Resolutions should read £1,500,000.

No new AGM Notice will be posted and a copy of the corrected AGM Notice is available on the Company's website. The Company intends to propose an amendment to correct the figure at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") before Resolutions 5 and 6 are put to the meeting.

The AGM will be held at the offices of Hill Dickinson LLP, 8th Floor, The Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London EC2A 2EW at 11 a.m. BST on 6 June 2024.


The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

END

For further information, please contact:

The Company

Ryan Dolder
rdolder@roguebaron.com

Aquis Corporate Adviser:

Peterhouse Capital Limited
Narisha Ragoonanthun / Brefo Gyasi +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

Aquis Corporate Broker:

Peterhouse Capital Limited
Lucy Williams +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

Joint Broker:

Clear Capital Limited
Bob Roberts +44 (0) 20 3869 6080


© 2024 PR Newswire
