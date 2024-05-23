The Cato Corporation: Cato Reports 1Q Earnings

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) today reported net income of $11.0 million or $0.54 per diluted share for the first quarter ended May 4, 2024, compared to net income of $4.4 million or $0.22 per diluted share for the first quarter ended April 29, 2023.
Sales for the first quarter ended May 4, 2024 were $175.3 million, or a decrease of 8% from sales of $190.3 million for the first quarter ended April 29, 2023. The Company's same-store sales for the quarter decreased 6%.
"The pressure on our customers' discretionary spending levels due to high interest rates and inflation continue to negatively impact our sales," said John Cato, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "With the pressure on our customers' discretionary spending levels, we remain cautious about the remainder of the year."
First quarter gross margin as a percentage of sales was 35.8% in both 2024 and 2023. Selling, General and Administrative expense decreased to $56.8 million in 2024 from $61.9 million in 2023 due to decreases in equity compensation, advertising, and store expenses including payroll, partially offset by increases in insurance expenses. Selling, General and Administrative expense as a percentage of sales decreased to 32.4% in 2024 compared to 32.5% in 2023. Interest and other income increased to $5.8 million in 2024 from $0.9 million in 2023 primarily due to a net gain on sale of land of $3.2 million. Income tax expense for the quarter decreased to $0.6 million in 2024 from $2.1 million in 2023. The decrease in tax expense is primarily due to valuation allowances against net deferred tax assets and the impact of the foreign rate differential and lower state income taxes.
Additionally, the Company bought back 431,415 shares during the quarter.
During the first quarter ended May 4, 2024, the Company did not open any stores and permanently closed seven stores. As of May 4, 2024, the Company operated 1,171 stores in 31 states, compared to 1,264 stores in 32 states as of April 29, 2023.
The Cato Corporation is a leading specialty retailer of value-priced fashion apparel and accessories operating three concepts, "Cato," "Versona" and "It's Fashion." The Company's Cato stores offer exclusive merchandise with fashion and quality comparable to mall specialty stores at low prices every day. The Company also offers exclusive merchandise found in its Cato stores at www.catofashions.com. Versona is a unique fashion destination offering apparel and accessories including jewelry, handbags and shoes at exceptional prices every day. Select Versona merchandise can also be found at www.shopversona.com. It's Fashion offers fashion with a focus on the latest trendy styles for the entire family at low prices every day.
THE CATO CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE PERIODS ENDED MAY 4, 2024 AND APRIL 29, 2023
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ended
May 4,
%
April 29,
%
2024
Sales
2023
Sales
REVENUES
Retail sales
$
175,272
100.0 %
$
190,311
100.0 %
Other revenue (principally finance,
late fees and layaway charges)
1,827
1.0 %
1,739
0.9 %
Total revenues
177,099
101.0 %
192,050
100.9 %
GROSS MARGIN (Memo)
62,767
35.8 %
68,224
35.8 %
COSTS AND EXPENSES, NET
Cost of goods sold
112,505
64.2 %
122,087
64.2 %
Selling, general and administrative
56,752
32.4 %
61,934
32.5 %
Depreciation
2,040
1.2 %
2,357
1.2 %
Interest and other income
(5,821)
-3.3 %
(897)
-0.5 %
Costs and expenses, net
165,476
94.4 %
185,481
97.5 %
Income Before Income Taxes
11,623
6.6 %
6,569
3.5 %
Income Tax Expense
649
0.4 %
2,141
1.1 %
Net Income
$
10,974
6.3 %
$
4,428
2.3 %
Basic Earnings Per Share
$
0.54
$
0.22
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.54
$
0.22
THE CATO CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands)
May 4,
February 3,
2024
2024
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
39,101
$
23,940
Short-term investments
66,250
79,012
Restricted cash
3,533
3,973
Accounts receivable - net
31,716
29,751
Merchandise inventories
101,317
98,603
Other current assets
7,724
7,783
Total Current Assets
249,641
243,062
Property and Equipment - net
64,568
64,022
Other Assets
23,305
25,047
Right-of-Use Assets, net
139,635
154,686
TOTAL
$
477,149
$
486,817
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
$
127,997
$
126,900
Current Lease Liability
55,800
61,108
Noncurrent Liabilities
14,607
14,475
Lease Liability
81,834
92,013
Stockholders' Equity
196,911
192,321
TOTAL
$
477,149
$
486,817
