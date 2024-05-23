The Cato Corporation: Cato Reports 1Q Earnings

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) today reported net income of $11.0 million or $0.54 per diluted share for the first quarter ended May 4, 2024, compared to net income of $4.4 million or $0.22 per diluted share for the first quarter ended April 29, 2023.

Sales for the first quarter ended May 4, 2024 were $175.3 million, or a decrease of 8% from sales of $190.3 million for the first quarter ended April 29, 2023. The Company's same-store sales for the quarter decreased 6%.

"The pressure on our customers' discretionary spending levels due to high interest rates and inflation continue to negatively impact our sales," said John Cato, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "With the pressure on our customers' discretionary spending levels, we remain cautious about the remainder of the year."

First quarter gross margin as a percentage of sales was 35.8% in both 2024 and 2023. Selling, General and Administrative expense decreased to $56.8 million in 2024 from $61.9 million in 2023 due to decreases in equity compensation, advertising, and store expenses including payroll, partially offset by increases in insurance expenses. Selling, General and Administrative expense as a percentage of sales decreased to 32.4% in 2024 compared to 32.5% in 2023. Interest and other income increased to $5.8 million in 2024 from $0.9 million in 2023 primarily due to a net gain on sale of land of $3.2 million. Income tax expense for the quarter decreased to $0.6 million in 2024 from $2.1 million in 2023. The decrease in tax expense is primarily due to valuation allowances against net deferred tax assets and the impact of the foreign rate differential and lower state income taxes.

Additionally, the Company bought back 431,415 shares during the quarter.

During the first quarter ended May 4, 2024, the Company did not open any stores and permanently closed seven stores. As of May 4, 2024, the Company operated 1,171 stores in 31 states, compared to 1,264 stores in 32 states as of April 29, 2023.

The Cato Corporation is a leading specialty retailer of value-priced fashion apparel and accessories operating three concepts, "Cato," "Versona" and "It's Fashion." The Company's Cato stores offer exclusive merchandise with fashion and quality comparable to mall specialty stores at low prices every day. The Company also offers exclusive merchandise found in its Cato stores at www.catofashions.com. Versona is a unique fashion destination offering apparel and accessories including jewelry, handbags and shoes at exceptional prices every day. Select Versona merchandise can also be found at www.shopversona.com. It's Fashion offers fashion with a focus on the latest trendy styles for the entire family at low prices every day.

THE CATO CORPORATION













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)





FOR THE PERIODS ENDED MAY 4, 2024 AND APRIL 29, 2023







(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





























Quarter Ended

















May 4, %

April 29, %

2024 Sales

2023 Sales















REVENUES













Retail sales $ 175,272 100.0 %

$ 190,311 100.0 % Other revenue (principally finance,













late fees and layaway charges)

1,827 1.0 %



1,739 0.9 %















Total revenues

177,099 101.0 %



192,050 100.9 %















GROSS MARGIN (Memo)

62,767 35.8 %



68,224 35.8 %















COSTS AND EXPENSES, NET













Cost of goods sold

112,505 64.2 %



122,087 64.2 % Selling, general and administrative

56,752 32.4 %



61,934 32.5 % Depreciation

2,040 1.2 %



2,357 1.2 % Interest and other income

(5,821) -3.3 %



(897) -0.5 %















Costs and expenses, net

165,476 94.4 %



185,481 97.5 %































Income Before Income Taxes

11,623 6.6 %



6,569 3.5 %















Income Tax Expense

649 0.4 %



2,141 1.1 %















Net Income $ 10,974 6.3 %

$ 4,428 2.3 %































Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.54



$ 0.22

































Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.54



$ 0.22



THE CATO CORPORATION











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(Dollars in thousands)



























May 4,



February 3,

2024



2024

(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)













ASSETS











Current Assets











Cash and cash equivalents $ 39,101



$ 23,940 Short-term investments

66,250





79,012 Restricted cash

3,533





3,973 Accounts receivable - net

31,716





29,751 Merchandise inventories

101,317





98,603 Other current assets

7,724





7,783













Total Current Assets

249,641





243,062













Property and Equipment - net

64,568





64,022













Other Assets

23,305





25,047













Right-of-Use Assets, net

139,635





154,686













TOTAL $ 477,149



$ 486,817













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Current Liabilities $ 127,997



$ 126,900













Current Lease Liability

55,800





61,108













Noncurrent Liabilities

14,607





14,475













Lease Liability

81,834





92,013













Stockholders' Equity

196,911





192,321













TOTAL $ 477,149



$ 486,817

