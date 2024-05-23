PVA TePla (PVA) hosted its first capital markets day last week. As expected, it was a deep dive into the company's activities and explained the underpinning of the mid-term (FY28) target of doubling revenues to c €500m, which PVA communicated in March. Organic growth, partly driven by capex of up to €60m with a peak in 2024 or 2025, and M&A are the means to reach the new target. The strategy will be supported by a new financing package, which gives the company more firepower if it wants to make a bigger acquisition.

