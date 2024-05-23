Longwood Healthcare Leaders Spring MIT to Convene Life Science Thought Leaders at MIT Koch Institute

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2024 / Longwood Fund, an early-stage life science venture firm, will convene top biopharmaceutical leaders for two days of discussion and networking at its annual Longwood Healthcare Leaders Spring MIT forum, co-hosted by Koch Institute Professors Phil Sharp and Bob Langer and held at MIT's Koch Institute, June 17-18, 2024.

The industry-leading meeting focuses on a broad spectrum of topics affecting the biopharma ecosystem. Decision makers in the life sciences, including biopharma CEOs, research and development heads, leading academics, and investors will discuss some of the most important issues facing healthcare today.

Hosted by Longwood Fund, industry leaders will speak on curated fireside chats and discussion panels. Speakers include Sally Kornbluth (President, MIT), Phil Sharp (Co-Founder, Alnylam, Biogen), Bob Langer (Co-Founder, Moderna), Peter Marks, (Director, CBER, FDA), Jake Auchincloss (U.S. Representative), Rochelle Walensky (former Director, CDC), Chris Viehbacher (CEO, Biogen), Christophe Weber (CEO, Takeda), Mikael Dolsten (CSO & President, R&D, Pfizer), Andy Plump (President, R&D, Takeda), Anne Klibanski (CEO, Mass General Brigham), Dave Reese (CTO, Amgen), Mathai Mammen (CEO, FogPharma), Marianne De Backer (CEO, Vir Biotechnology), Sek Kathiresan (CEO, Verve), Laurie Glimcher (CEO, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute), Stephen Hoge (President, Moderna), Deborah Dunsire (former CEO, Lundbeck), Brian Goff (CEO, Agios), Rob Perez (Founder, Life Science Cares), Al Sandrock (CEO, Voyager), Priya Singhal (Head, Development, Biogen), among others.

The forum encourages open dialogue with a C-suite audience asking questions throughout discussions, leading to actionable takeaways and business development opportunities. Topics include driving early-stage innovation and entrepreneurship, R&D collaboration, identifying next-generation therapeutics, innovation in drug discovery, big biopharma pipeline sourcing, targeted licensing and acquisitions, the future of mental healthcare, navigating partnerships across borders, getting to regulatory approval, advancing late state assets, ensuring health equity and access, and developing a strong syndicate.

Networking opportunities are built into the agenda, including luncheons, breakfasts, and a cocktail reception on June 17. To learn more, visit: www.longwoodhealthcareleaders.com/spring2024

Longwood Fund

Longwood Fund is a venture capital firm dedicated to creating and investing in novel healthcare companies that develop important treatments to help patients while generating significant value for investors. The Longwood team has a long history of launching and building important life science companies while providing operational leadership and strategic guidance. Collectively, the Partners at Longwood have co-founded 25 companies with over 20 launched or marketed therapies, and more than two dozen clinical assets, all focused on helping patients. Companies founded by Longwood, or its principals prior to the founding of the Firm, as lead investor and CEO/CBO include Acceleron, Momenta, Alnylam, Vertex, Sirtris, Vor, TScan, Pyxis, Immunitas, Be Bio, Tome, Photys, Carbon, DEM Bio, and Solu. For more information, visit: www.longwoodfund.com

Longwood Healthcare Leaders

Longwood Healthcare Leaders hosts industry conferences with thought leaders, key executives, and government officials for quarterly forums at institutions including MIT, Harvard, and Stanford. These meetings aim to foster collaboration, exchange insights, and drive biomedical advancements from the top. For more information: visit www.longwoodhealthcareleaders.com

