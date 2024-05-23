Land Betterment Corporation: Land Betterment Celebrates Jennifer Crandall's Recent Purdue Alumni Awards

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2024 / Land Betterment Corporation, a Certified B Corporation and environmental solutions company fostering positive impact through up-cycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation is celebrating its Board of Director, Jennifer Crandall, who was recently named a Purdue University 2024 Distinguished Ag Alumni for Food Science and College of Agriculture and was honored with the Purdue University 2024 Food Science Outstanding Alumni Award.

Click on this link to hear Jennifer's recent interview about her career in food safety.

Jennifer Crandall graduated from Purdue in 1998 with a Bachelor of Science and is the CEO and Founder of Safe Food En Route, LLC . She has demonstrated exceptional leadership and expertise in the areas of food safety, regulatory compliance, and supplier compliance programs.

"Both these awards are a testament to Jennifer's outstanding record of achievement in the food safety industry, academia, as well as her dedication and tireless efforts in advancing the realm of food science. The awards are a token of her outstanding accomplishments, the significant contributions she's made to her profession and her drive for professional growth," said Kirk Taylor, Land Betterment's Co-founder and President. "As a food entrepreneur, Jennifer's experience, insights and leadership have been invaluable to Land Betterment. She is willing to provide needed governance as we scale across several business pillars and has been an excellent sounding board for unique agriculture opportunities," concluded Mr. Taylor.

About Jennifer Crandall and Safe Food En Route, LLC

Over the last 25 years, Jennifer has worked with both private and publicly held companies, balancing scientific and regulatory guidance with a clear understanding of operational and manufacturing directives that are crucial to the success of a food business. Jennifer worked in roles including 8 years in dairy and juice manufacturing and 12 years at Kroger Corporate in their Corporate Food Technology and Sourcing departments. She has worked in various roles exposing her to "farm to fork" which helped her understand the many obstacles within the supply chain. In her last assignment at Kroger, she was the business lead for developing the software solution initially intended to ensure Kroger's compliance to applicable FSMA regulations.

Jennifer also makes space for bridging education to industry by being a regular guest lecturer and alumni contact for Purdue University Food Science students; and has served on the Curriculum Advisory Committee for Cincinnati State's recently approved Culinary Arts and Applied Food Science Bachelor of Arts program. Jennifer has a bachelor's degree in food science from Purdue University and an associate degree in agriculture from Vincennes University. Throughout her career, she has achieved many other certifications to compliment her food safety centered career including HACCP, FSVP, PCQI, BRC Internal Auditor, SQF Practitioner, ServSafe and Gluten Free Certification Program (GFCP).

Safe Food En Route, LLC ("SFER") founded in 2018 by Jennifer Crandall, is a WBENC & WOSB certified Food Safety Solutions consulting company focused on blending people, processes, and automation to give companies confidence in food safety and quality systems to support long-term growth. SFER uses a network of experts including consultants, trainers, and industry educators with expertise across various food industry sub-categories to provide customized services to importers, food producers, and manufacturers to meet regulatory and customer requirements. You get the corporate feel with the personal touch of a small business. Please visit https://www.safefoodenroute.com/ for more information or connect with the Company on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and X.

About Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corporation, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through upcycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

