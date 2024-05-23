Solar Simplified Expands Services to Massachusetts in Collaboration With LastMile Energy

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2024 / Solar Simplified, a leader in the Community Solar industry, is proud to announce a significant expansion of its footprint into Massachusetts. In partnership with LastMile Energy, they will be offering the opportunity for Community Solar subscription to hundreds of new accounts within the Eversource utility through eight new Community Solar projects in the first tranche in 2024 and additional projects in 2025 and beyond.

Solar Simplified's innovative Community Solar offering enables residents and local businesses to enjoy the benefits of solar energy without the need for onsite installation or upfront investment. By subscribing to local solar farms, participants can expect guaranteed savings on their electricity bills while contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable environment.

Aviv Shalgi, CEO of Solar Simplified, expressed his enthusiasm for the new collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to work with LastMile Energy and bring our services to Massachusetts. This partnership allows us to extend our mission of making solar energy accessible and affordable to more communities. We look forward to making a positive impact in the region while helping people save money on their utility bills."

Low and moderate-income households, who will see the most significant financial benefit, are the focus of these upcoming projects. Income-qualified households will receive a guaranteed 20% discount on all applied solar credits, which is the highest discount available in Massachusetts today. Households that don't fall within these income brackets are also welcome to enroll and will qualify for a 10% discount.

"It's a pleasure to partner with Solar Simplified and serve the local communities in Massachusetts," said Sachin Patel, CEO and Founder of LastMile Energy. "The Maynard projects are committed to serving low-income families in the region and offer a deeper discount, which is likely to significantly improve the savings to our subscribers."

Solar Simplified's Community Solar offering provides a risk-free opportunity for participants, with no subscription or cancellation fees. By prioritizing residential and small commercial accounts, Solar Simplified ensures broad accessibility and substantial savings for the community.

This expansion presents an appealing opportunity for Community Solar project owners and developers as well. Partnering with Solar Simplified means tapping into a well-established network and benefiting from industry-leading expertise in managing and promoting Community Solar projects. Our proven track record of successful campaigns across various states and programs, in addition to fostering community engagement across the nation, ensures that with Solar Simplified, projects will reach full enrollment regardless of their location. Uniquely to the industry, Solar Simplified does not charge anything for subscriber acquisition and guarantees full subscription and full collection. This minimizes risk for developers and aligns incentives with project owners and financing parties, ensuring a simple, seamless and efficient project execution.

This expansion into Massachusetts marks a significant milestone in Solar Simplified's growing portfolio of Community Solar projects across the United States. The company continues to support the development of renewable energy infrastructure through sustainable community benefit, engagement and continued education.

For more information about Solar Simplified and Community Solar, please visit www.solarsimplified.com.

About Solar Simplified: Solar Simplified is a leading national Community Solar aggregator, revolutionizing the industry by removing customer-associated barriers and risks, allowing Solar Developers and IPPs to scale quickly and effectively. With a commitment to sustainability and equity, we aim to make clean energy accessible to all through community-focused engagement and consumer education. The ability to seamlessly match residents and businesses with local solar farms, and handle acquisition, management, billing and collection makes Solar Simplified the best choice for Community Solar aggregation.





Contact Information

Sasha Lukovenko

VP of Sales and Marketing

sasha@solarsimplified.com

312-216-0978





SOURCE: Solar Simplified

View the original press release on newswire.com.