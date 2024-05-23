SkyWatch Announces SkyWatch Platform, Launches New Application for Discovering and Purchasing Geospatial Data

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2024 / SkyWatch Space Applications Inc. ("SkyWatch"), a leader in the geospatial data technology industry, announced today its new platform strategy and five new solutions to be released over 2024, including the new SkyWatch EXPLORE application for discovering and purchasing geospatial data. The SkyWatch platform provides the infrastructure for data providers to bring their data to market, and the tools for developers to easily integrate geospatial data into their applications.





SkyWatch Logo

SkyWatch logo in black with multicolour gradient icon





EXPLORE, the first new application developed on the SkyWatch platform, is now available. EXPLORE provides an easy-to-use web interface for the discovery and purchase of satellite imagery and other types of geospatial data, and allows users to explore the application before creating account credentials.

Other solutions offered by SkyWatch, built atop the SkyWatch platform, include HUB for large organizations, MAP for GIS professionals, BUILD for developers, and CONNECT for data providers. These solutions connect the geospatial value chain from end to end, enabling the sourcing, management, integration, and distribution of geospatial data in a broad range of workflows and applications.

SkyWatch also unveiled today a new brand identity.

"Over the past year, our team has worked incredibly hard on a new platform strategy for SkyWatch," says James Slifierz, CEO at SkyWatch. "At its core, this strategy is about opening up the internal API services that have powered our products over the last eight years, enabling everyone to build their own applications powered by geospatial data. The SkyWatch platform is the clearest embodiment of our long-term vision: a world where geospatial data seamlessly enhances our everyday lives through the products and services we use most frequently. The SkyWatch platform will drive us toward a future where geospatial data meets the user where they need it, when they need it. We look forward to seeing the new capabilities our customers and partners build for years to come."

Learn more about the new SkyWatch platform at skywatch.com or start exploring geospatial data at explore.skywatch.com.

About SkyWatch

SkyWatch is changing the way geospatial data is managed, distributed, and accessed through the SkyWatch platform. SkyWatch partners with data providers, application developers, and end-user organizations in order to improve our planet through the innovative use of geospatial data.

Contact Information

Kelly Winter

media@skywatch.com





SOURCE: SkyWatch

View the original press release on newswire.com.