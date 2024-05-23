Toronto, Ontario and Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2024) - PurMinds NeuroPharma ("PurMinds" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage neuroscience company focused on advancing a robust pipeline of small molecules, psychedelic compounds, and other modalities for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative disorders, today announced that Vanessa Williamson has joined the company as Chief Business Officer effective May 20, 2024.

"We are thrilled to welcome Vanessa to the PurMinds leadership team during this pivotal stage of our growth," said Janet Qi, CPA. MBA. Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of PurMinds NeuroPharma. "Her impressive track record in forging strategic alliances, fundraising success, and fostering innovation ecosystems will be invaluable as we accelerate the development of our breakthrough therapies and explore new avenues for value creation."

Prior to joining PurMinds, Williamson held executive roles at companies such as SQI Diagnostics Systems, Inc., Precision BioMonitoring, Inc., and the Ontario Centres of Excellence among others. She has a proven ability to identify and execute upon unexpected opportunities, establishing win-win partnerships and strategic alliances that drive corporate growth and exceed stakeholder expectations.

"I am excited to join the pioneering team at PurMinds and contribute my expertise to advance their groundbreaking work in neuroscience," said Williamson. "PurMinds' innovative approach to developing novel therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative disorders has the potential to transform lives, and I look forward to supporting the company's mission through strategic collaborations and partnerships."

ABOUT PURMINDSTM

PurMinds is a neurological drug development company pursuing breakthrough solutions to neurological and neurodegenerative disorders. Its clinical pipeline includes innovative therapeutics that combine proven mechanisms of action with the powerful ability of psychedelics and other neuroplastogens to rapidly promote neuroplasticity and neuro-rejuvenation. The company's Ontario NeuroLab and Production Facility was granted a Health Canada approved Dealer's License for Controlled Drugs and Substances authorizing the production, formulation and global supply of pharma-grade Psychedelic compounds including Psilocybin and MDMA for clinical trials and research studies. PurMinds champions a de-risked business model that includes a multi-modal approach to drug development, progressing long-term value creation through the accelerated development of novel therapeutics, accompanied by short and mid-term revenue paths. PurMinds is headquartered in Toronto, ON Canada with offices in Montreal, QC and Boston, MA USA. For further information about PurMinds NeuroPharma, please visit the Company's website at PurMinds.com.

