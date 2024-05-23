Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2024) - E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, ("THE Event") taking place June 4-6, 2024 in Quebec City at the Centre des congrès de Québec.

Management from E-Power Resources Inc will be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the three-day conference.

Investors are invited to contact Jennifer Choi at jchoi@irinc.ca to inquire about registering to attend.

About THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. THE Event is independently sponsored and designed to facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities and provides a platform to hear from some of most influential thought leaders in the sector. THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality issues and sustainability in the mining industry via education and innovation through its unique Student Sponsorship and SHE-Co Initiatives.

