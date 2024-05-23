Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.05.2024
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt in die Doppel-Chance investieren?!
WKN: A3EEUD | ISIN: SE0020050805 | Ticker-Symbol: 6BB0
Düsseldorf
23.05.24
12:32 Uhr
4,690 Euro
-0,030
-0,64 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BJORN BORG AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BJORN BORG AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
23.05.2024 | 14:46
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for Bjorn Borg AB

Referring to the bulletin from Bjorn Borg AB's annual general meeting, held on
May 16, 2024, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 2:1. The
share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 27, 2024. The
order book will not change. 

Short name:                 BORG    
Terms:                    Split: 2:1 
Current ISIN:                SE0020050805
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 24, 2024
New ISIN code:                SE0021921327
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   May 27, 2024



For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen.