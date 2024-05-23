Scanco Software Expands Portfolio With the Acquisition of WithoutWire Inventory Sciences

NOKOMIS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2024 / Scanco Software, LLC ("Scanco"), a leading provider of innovative software solutions for the manufacturing and distribution industries, is pleased to announce its strategic acquisition of WithoutWire, provider of WithoutWire Inventory Platform, known as an industry-leading warehouse management system provider for complex inventory management challenges in Microsoft Dynamics and NetSuite ecosystems. This acquisition is set to revolutionize autonomous supply chain management (ASCM) by combining both companies' expertise in warehouse and manufacturing automation solutions.

The acquisition of WithoutWire by Scanco represents a significant milestone for both companies. This merger unites two industry-leading software providers, creating an innovative and expert organization dedicated to delivering exceptional solutions. Scanco's strategic expansion to serve Microsoft Dynamics and NetSuite customers marks a critical phase in its growth. Additionally, the company's existing Sage customers will soon have an alternative option for their Sage100 system that offers a robust solution designed to handle significantly higher transaction volumes and providing a range of extended features, including field service.

Scanco's President and CEO Andy Nunez expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition. "Our goal is to establish a powerhouse in supply chain management that sets new standards of excellence and delivers unparalleled value to our customers, partners, and stakeholders. This acquisition is a strategic move towards providing a unified platform that integrates order, warehouse/production and shipping management into a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain management tool."

Commenting on the acquisition, Travis Smith, founder of WithoutWire, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership with Scanco. "This merger with Scanco unlocks significant opportunities to expand our partner network and ecosystem. Our core mission has always been to deliver outstanding software. By merging our deep expertise and robust delivery capabilities with Scanco's impressive sales and partner community, we can significantly enhance our market presence. We are excited to continue innovating and delivering exceptional products that meet the evolving needs of our customers. As part of the acquisition, the team at WithoutWire will join forces with Scanco to ensure a smooth transition and continuity in delivering exceptional supply chain management solutions."

The merger between WithoutWire's Inventory Management Platform and Scanco's supply chain capabilities establishes an ecosystem that:

Enables real-time optimization, orchestration, and collaboration within and outside the organization - extending across multiple tiers from customers to the customer's customers and their suppliers.

Facilitates a seamless process from order planning to fulfillment, bridging the typical time lag from order entry to the start of physical fulfillment.

Enhances real-time integrations to a wide variety of systems, empowering customers to initiate actions through both upstream and downstream collaboration. This integration enables automated optimization and execution through prescriptive, real-time decision-making technologies.

About Scanco: For over 30 years, Scanco (www.scanco.com) has been at the forefront of developing new technologies for mobile warehouse, manufacturing, and payment automation solutions. Scanco's solutions deliver unequaled efficiency and visibility for distribution and manufacturing companies around the globe.

About WithoutWire: Since 2001, WithoutWire Inventory Sciences (www.withoutwire.com) (formally known as Appolis) has been creating business innovations utilizing the latest Microsoft technology and has led the inventory industry in developing solutions for complex inventory management challenges. WithoutWire provides an inventory platform for warehousing, manufacturing, and field service supply chain, as well as many other vertical industries.

