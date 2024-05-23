Twin Vee PowerCats Co.: Twin Vee & AquaSport Dealer Meeting Debuted New Models, New Technology, and AquaSport's New Autonomous SuperBoat

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2024 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE),("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, today announced that it successfully held its annual Twin Vee and AquaSport Dealer Meeting on May 19 and 20 at The Ben Hotel in West Palm Beach, Florida. The annual event welcomed boat dealers from across the country, providing them with an exclusive first look at some of the Company's 2025 model year boats, including Twin Vee's highly anticipated new GFX-2 model line and AquaSport's 28-foot Superboat.

"Our annual meeting is the kickoff event of every model year," Joseph Visconti, CEO and President of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. explained, "We're able to meet with our dealership network, debut the incredible boats we've been developing, and get their feedback. Our team also has the opportunity to talk with our dealers to gain insight into what they're experiencing in their territories as well as engage in a dialog about sales, marketing, customer service, and everything in between. It's an important event that we look forward to every year."

This year, the Company's annual meeting was packed with presentations about Twin Vee and AquaSport's all-new products and updated manufacturing processes as well as breakout meeting sessions with vendors and the Twin Vee and AquaSports sales team. Moreover, Dealers were invited to participate in sea trials aboard a 40-foot GFX-2, a 28-foot Dual Console GFX-2, and a 26-foot GFX-2 and experience the design, styling, technological innovations, and unparalleled performance of the Company's second generation GFX model line for themselves. Dealers also saw AquaSport's all-new 280 Super Boat, the first boat model to adopt Avikus Co., Ltd.'s advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous boat technology.

According to Visconti, the annual meeting marked a strong start to the model year, as the feedback from dealers about the Company's 2025 products was overwhelmingly positive. "For most of our customers, our dealers are the face of Twin Vee and AquaSport. They're vital to the sales and support process of our boats and they convey our Company's mission to their communities," remarked Visconti. "It's important that our dealer network sees the design and innovation improvements we've made, experience our all-new boats firsthand, and get excited about the direction we're headed. We want them to leave this event feeling inspired by the products they're selling and equipped with the knowledge and tools needed to make the 2025 model year a resounding success. And based on the discussions my team and I had with our dealer network, I believe we accomplished that."

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats. The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for nearly 30 years. Learn more at twinvee.com. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the Company's 2025 model year boats, including Twin Vee's new GFX-2 model line and AquaSport's 28-foot Superboat. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to produce and deliver its 2025 model lineup as planned and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

