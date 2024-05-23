Network to Code Streamlines Network Automation with Slurp'it Integration, Previews New Device Onboarding App

Empowering Seamless Device Onboarding, Efficient Data Ingestion, and Accurate Data Discovery to Accelerate Network Automation

Network to Code , the global leader in network automation services and solutions, today announced the latest integration with Slurp'it , designed to streamline the network automation journey by facilitating seamless device discovery, onboarding, and reconciliation processes. Through strategic partnerships, Network to Code continues to reinforce its commitment to innovative solutions for the device onboarding process.

Slurp'it, a powerful and easy-to-use network discovery solution, offers a 100% accurate network inventory, providing valuable insights to support network security, management, migrations, automations, and search and find capabilities, serving as a reliable source of network device discovery for businesses. The Slurp'it integration enhances Network to Code's ability to automatically discover and ingest multiple manufacturers' products, enabling faster and more complete device discovery and data ingestion.

"At Slurp'it, we're excited to embark on this partnership journey with Network to Code," said Wim Gerrits, CEO at Slurp'it. "By integrating our powerful network discovery solution with NTC's Nautobot platform, we are simplifying and accelerating the way engineers and network managers identify and model the intended and actual state of their network infrastructure."

This partnership represents a major step forward in Network to Code's mission to create comprehensive network automation solutions. To showcase this new integration, Network to Code and Slurp'it are both participating at AutoCon 1 , allowing attendees to explore the benefits firsthand. Attendees can visit Network to Code at Booth #8 and Slurp'it at Booth #2 at the conference.

The new capabilities with Slurp'it complement Network to Code's existing integrations with IP Fabric and ServiceNow . IP Fabric provides actionable insights into network operations, ensuring that businesses can rely on consistent and accurate network performance. Nautobot SSoT with ServiceNow allows for bidirectional synchronization of data between Nautobot and ServiceNow , including the validation and enrichment of data back into ServiceNow so that the two systems are in agreement on regions, sites, devices, and interfaces across the IT infrastructure. These integrations offer Network to Code customers multiple choices and flexibility for developing their automation approach and IT architecture.

"Through partner development with IP Fabric and Slurp'it, Network to Code is simplifying the adoption of network automation with Nautobot," said Jason Edelman, Co-Founder and CTO of Network to Code. "By integrating with multiple tools and technologies, our goal is to offer as much flexibility and choice as possible for organizations embarking on their network automation journey. From device onboarding and data ingestion to device discovery, we're empowering the community and our customers with more options for managing their network infrastructure. With a focus on automated data ingestion, it also lays the groundwork for easily comparing the intended vs. the actual state by centralizing network documentation and automating the manual aspect of discovery and data entry."

In addition to these strategic partnerships, Network to Code also announced the upcoming release of its device onboarding app, set to launch later this month. This app is part of the Nautobot App Ecosystem and is designed to streamline the onboarding process by focusing on efficient data translation and ingestion, further extending the company's portfolio of device onboarding solutions.

These efforts align with Network to Code's broader strategy of integrating with leading platforms such as Ansible and Itential, giving customers the flexibility and capability to choose the technology stack that best meets their needs. By fostering a culture of collaboration and knowledge exchange within the networking community, Network to Code continues to drive innovation in network automation.

