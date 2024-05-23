Affinity, the relationship intelligence platform for dealmakers, today announced Ken Fine will be its new CEO. With more than 20 years of experience leading B2B SaaS companies through successful growth, Ken will lead Affinity into its next chapter of innovation and expansion.

"I am proud of the company we built and what our team has achieved. As we continue to transform the private capital landscape, we knew we needed a leader with a strong experience scaling high-growth enterprise software companies," said Ray Zhou, co-Founder of Affinity. "Ken brings a track record of growth-company success to Affinity. His leadership will be instrumental in propelling Affinity through our next stages of growth, and Shubham and I are thrilled to welcome him to the team."

Ken brings to Affinity an expertise in navigating companies through IPOs and acquisitions, having steered multiple organizations, including Heap, Medallia, and Financial Engines, through significant revenue milestones and successful IPOs. Throughout his career, he has played pivotal roles in leading B2B SaaS companies across various executive positions, including Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Product Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Executive Officer.

"Affinity has established itself as the platform for private capital investors to find, manage, and close deals with more than half of the top VC firms using Affinity to drive their investments forward," said Ken Fine, CEO of Affinity. "I'm excited to join a company that has such a passionate customer base and also offers tremendous growth potential with new products recently launched and on the horizon. I'm looking forward to collaborating with the team to accelerate on our momentum and deliver value to our customers."

Affinity has recently released several new AI and data-driven features to help drive more efficient and effective dealmaking. Find out more at affinity.co/product/crm.

About Affinity

Affinity is a relationship intelligence platform that empowers dealmakers in relationship-driven industries to find, manage, and close more deals. With the most automated relationship intelligence insights and technology, Affinity enables leaders to drive deals, free themselves from data drudgery, and ensure their teams can take action with confidence, knowing the context and history of every relationship. The Affinity platform, including Affinity CRM, is used by over 3,000 relationship-driven organizations worldwide. Founded in 2014, Affinity is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by leading investors, including Menlo Ventures, Advance Venture Partners, 8VC, and MassMutual Ventures.

