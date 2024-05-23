Wafra Named Euromoney's Best Islamic Fund Manager

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wafra Inc. ("Wafra"), the global alternative investment firm, today announced Euromoney has recognized Wafra's Global Sukuk Team as its Best Islamic Fund Manager1 at the Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2024. The award recognizes Wafra's performance and contribution to the Islamic finance and investment community during 2023. Wafra's Global Sukuk Strategy is co-managed by Ron Solenske and Elias Scheker Da Silva, within Wafra's broader Portfolio Solutions offering for its institutional investors.

The Wafra Global Sukuk Strategy uses a comprehensive research and analytical-driven investment approach that seeks to outperform industry benchmarks and deliver consistent returns. The Global Sukuk Strategy is designed to deliver Sharia-compliant fixed income-like exposure while also seeking to outperform on an absolute and risk-adjusted basis. In addition to the investment team's combined experience of over 40 years, Wafra's Global Sukuk Strategy features a Shariah board to ensure its adherence to the principles of Islamic Finance.

"This recognition is a direct result of our innovative investment philosophy, rooted in the systematic implementation of quantitative frameworks, and our contribution to the growth of the industry as a whole. We are honored to receive this award. Our efforts are not just about delivering strong performance, but about advancing growth and innovation in the Islamic Finance industry," said Elias Scheker Da Silva.

The Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards showcase Islamic finance institutions that have demonstrated outstanding performance in their respective categories in the past 12 months. The awards are judged by a panel of Euromoney journalists and researchers and are awarded after a research and interview process. The winners were announced at the Euromoney Middle East Awards for Excellence ceremony held in Dubai on May 22, 2024.

About Wafra

Wafra is a global alternative investment manager with approximately $30 billion of assets under management across a range of alternative assets, including strategic partnerships, real estate, and real assets. By providing flexible and accretive capital solutions and focusing on long-term partnerships, Wafra aligns and partners with high quality asset owners, companies, and management teams. Headquartered in New York, Wafra has additional offices in London and Bermuda.

For more information please visit, https://www.wafra.com/.

Media Contacts

Diana Estupinan

Managing Director and Head of MENA, Prosek Partners

destupinan@prosek.com

+971 58 534 3668

1The accolade noted herein is independently determined and awarded by Euromoney and represents the opinions of the publisher and not those of Wafra. There can be no assurance that other publishers or market participants would reach the same conclusion. The Euromoney Islamic finance awards are judged by a panel made up of Euromoney's journalists and research team. Award decisions are based on an evaluation of criteria including, but not limited to new or enhanced products and services, highlighted deals, digital solutions and technology, environmental social and governance, financial performance, business development and transformation. Additional information can be found on the Euromoney website at https://www.euromoney.com/islamic-finance-awards-home. Wafra is a sponsor of Euromoney's Islamic Finance Awards 2024 conference.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2419849/Wafra_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wafra-named-euromoneys-best-islamic-fund-manager-302153590.html