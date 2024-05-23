Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt in die Doppel-Chance investieren?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
23.05.2024 | 15:10
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Disciplinary decision from Nasdaq Copenhagen: Disclosure of changes in the management

Nasdaq Copenhagen has reprimanded Aalborg Boldspilklub A/S for not having
disclosed a change in the management to as wide as public as possible at the
same time in a non-discriminatory basis. 

A resume of the decision is attached and will be available in Decisions &
Statements 2024 on the following link:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-copenhagen. 

In order to ensure transparency about the decisions from the exchange, the
exchange publish decisions concerning a reprimand with the identity of the
issuer. This is stated in the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of
Shares, Supplement A - Nasdaq Copenhagen, Part G, rule 29. 

Further information about Nasdaq's disciplinary procedures can be found on the
following link:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/copenhagen-disciplinary-processes 





________________________________________________________________________________
___ 

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1224351
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.