Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Disciplinary decision from Nasdaq Copenhagen: Disclosure of changes in the management

Nasdaq Copenhagen has reprimanded Aalborg Boldspilklub A/S for not having disclosed a change in the management to as wide as public as possible at the same time in a non-discriminatory basis. A resume of the decision is attached and will be available in Decisions & Statements 2024 on the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-copenhagen. In order to ensure transparency about the decisions from the exchange, the exchange publish decisions concerning a reprimand with the identity of the issuer. This is stated in the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, Supplement A - Nasdaq Copenhagen, Part G, rule 29. Further information about Nasdaq's disciplinary procedures can be found on the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/copenhagen-disciplinary-processes ________________________________________________________________________________ ___ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1224351