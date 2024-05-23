New Patent Introduces Unspoofable Voice Authentication to Protect User Devices

ID R&D, a Mitek Systems company, and a leading provider of AI-driven biometric solutions, is pleased to announce the issuance of a new patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the Method and Device for Unlocking a User Device by Voice (US 11,941,097 B2). The granting of this patent marks a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing human-computer interaction. It also reflects our team's dedication to excellence and reinforces our position at the forefront of voice authentication technology.

The role of voice as an interface for a variety of IOT and "smart" devices is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3% from 2023 to 2030, fueled by the emergence of Generative-AI and Large Language Models (LLMs). According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), evidence already exists that the same Gen-AI technology that is creating opportunities is also being used to create deepfakes and voice clones to facilitate imposter scams, extortion, and financial fraud. This latest patent from ID R&D's integrates voice biometrics with anti-spoofing measures for keywords and short requests, ensuring secure voice-based access to mobile devices, smart devices and other IOT technology, as defense against Gen-AI-related fraud.

The patent introduces a technology that uses advanced neural networks to protect personal data on devices by verifying if a voice matches the authorized user's detailed voice characteristics. It also detects if the voice is real or fake, ensuring only genuine users can access their information. Beyond its role in device security, the patented technology opens avenues for secure voice-based interactions across a diverse pool of applications. Users can unlock and manage IoT devices within their homes, enhance vehicle security through hands-free operation, and activate personalized settings in smart environments like connected offices or homes.

"As a founder and biometrics veteran, I recognize that innovative technology is crucial for streamlining user experience and providing robust protection against fraud and unauthorized access, particularly in the voice domain," said Alexey Khitrov, President of ID R&D. "By harnessing the inherent simplicity of voice control, we ensure secure access across a multitude of devices, including smartphones, PCs, and smart home systems. This positions ID R&D as a leader in the innovation of voice security."

ID R&D, a Mitek company, is an award-winning provider of AI-based voice and face biometrics and liveness detection. With one of the strongest R&D teams in the industry, ID R&D consistently delivers innovative, best-in-class biometric capabilities that raise the bar in terms of usability and performance. Our proven products have achieved superior results in industry-leading challenges, third-party testing, and real-world deployments in more than 70 countries. ID R&D's solutions are available for easy integration with mobile, web, messaging, and telephone channels, as well as in smart speakers, set-top boxes, and other IoT devices. ID R&D is based in New York, NY. Learn more at www.idrnd.ai.

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in digital access, founded to bridge the physical and digital worlds. Mitek's advanced identity verification technologies and global platform make digital access faster and more secure than ever, providing companies new levels of control, deployment ease and operation, while protecting the entire customer journey. Trusted by 99% of U.S. banks for mobile check deposits and 7,900 of the world's largest organizations, Mitek helps companies reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com.

