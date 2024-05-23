BlakYaks proudly announces its recognition among the elite in the UK's Best Workplaces for Development 2024, a list compiled by Great Place To Work® (GPTW®). BlakYaks ranked third in the brand new UK's Best Workplaces for Development List within the 'Small category', which recognises companies making employee development a key part of their company culture.

Founded in 2021, BlakYaks have consistently demonstrated their commitment to fostering an environment where employees are empowered to develop their skills, pursue personal growth, and advance within the organisation. Recognising that development is unique to each individual, BlakYaks actively support tailored journeys for every employee, resulting in a workforce imbued with purpose, value, and dedication. The BlakYaks team are fuelled by a sense of purpose, feel valued by their employer, and give their best to the organisation.

Dirk Anderson, CEO of BlakYaks, commented, "Being named in the UK's Best Workplaces for Development List is a huge accolade that we treasure. We are a company that's hugely invested in the development of our team members and our business. I know that I speak for the whole management team when I say that this achievement in particular fills us with pride, and I want to thank our entire team for their ongoing support in creating a development culture that we should all be proud of."

Acknowledged for Commitment to Employee Growth

To compile the UK's Best Workplaces for Development List, GPTW® reviewed each participating company's culture, benefits, approach to leadership and development, alongside anonymous responses from employees. These data insights are then used to benchmark each company's employee value proposition against the culture employees experience, with the highest scoring businesses achieving Best Workplaces status.

Over the past three years, the company has implemented a multitude of initiatives to reinforce its commitment to employee development, notably the establishment of the 'BlakYaks Academy'. This bespoke technical training program equips team members, particularly those newer to the workforce, with advanced cloud native skills encompassing technologies such as Azure, DevOps, Terraform, and Ansible.

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place To Work® UK, said, "Employee training and development isn't just about teaching employees to do their jobs. It's about showing employees they are valued and that there is a path of progression available. Congratulations to BlakYaks for being part of our 2024 UK's Best Workplaces for Development List."

This achievement marks BlakYaks' fourth recognition from Great Place To Work®, following its inclusion in the UK's Best Workplaces 2024, UK's Best Workplaces 2023, and UK's Best Workplaces in Tech 2023 lists.

About BlakYaks

BlakYaks is a UK leading cloud native consulting, engineering, and managed service Microsoft Partner that deploys and operates cloud native Azure platforms and solutions entirely with code. With deep Azure platform expertise and proficiency in GitOps, DevSecOps, Containerisation and IaC, their team of experts build and manage secure and compliant cloud platforms that support modern application development technologies including PaaS, Microservices and serverless. With a commitment to innovation and employee development, BlakYaks strives to cultivate a workplace where every individual can thrive and contribute to organizational success.

Website: https://www.blakyaks.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/blakyaks

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviours. Through rigorous assessment, benchmarking, and certification programs, Great Place To Work® recognises outstanding workplaces and empowers organisations worldwide to build and sustain high-trust, high-performance cultures.

