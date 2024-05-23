BIOMEDevice Rebrands as MEDevice, Informa Markets - Engineering's Dedicated Platform to Medical Device Innovation

MEDevice continues to serve as the premier conference and event in Boston and Silicon Valley for medical device manufacturing

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2024 / Informa Markets Engineering, the leading B2B event producer, publisher and digital media platform for the advanced manufacturing industry, announces industry icon BIOMEDevice's transition to MEDevice. As part of Informa Markets - Engineering's leading MD&M event portfolio, MEDevice serves as a catalyst for tomorrow's groundbreaking medical devices and brings innovation to life by uniting the medtech industry.

Explaining the reason behind the rebrand, Melissa Magestro, VP Informa Markets Engineering states "MEDevice aims to pave the way in medical device manufacturing and the new name reflects our vision to be the most trusted source and partner in pioneering the future of medtech innovation." Magestro continues, "We wanted the event name to reflect our focus and commitment to connecting the medtech community, and we think MEDevice simply and perfectly states that."

MEDevice returns this year to the No. 1 and No. 3 most prominent medtech hubs in the nation, Silicon Valley and Boston, and features the products, technology and education that engineers and C-suite leaders from startups to top medical device OEMs need to stay competitive. With the medical device manufacturing industry forecasted to reach $800 billion in revenue by 2030, the marketplace needs a focused platform that offers a closer look at the essential components that make the healthcare industry's life-saving breakthroughs possible, and MEDevice is that platform.

The newly updated MEDevice events will feature hands-on demos from exhibitors, the introduction of the Power Hour Reverse pitches presented by OEMs, Quick-Connect Matchmaking, keynote presentations on the show floor, innovation showcases and an all-new pavilion dedicated exclusively to medical adhesives, highlighting the category as an important vertical for medtech innovation.

MEDevice Boston (Sep. 25-26), the East Coast's leading event for the medical technology industry, and MEDevice Silicon Valley (Nov. 20-21), the premier West Coast show connecting engineers and cutting-edge medtech companies, will retain the same locations and continue to facilitate the discovery of innovative components and solutions across automation, robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and more.

For more information on MEDevice Boston, please visit www.biomedboston.com. For more information on MEDevice Silicon Valley, please visit www.biomedevicesiliconvalley.com.

About Informa Markets Engineering

Informa Markets' Engineering portfolio, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.?

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

About MEDevice

MEDevice, an MD&M event, is the leading North American event brand for the medical technology industry, connecting engineers and cutting-edge medtech companies annually in the most prominent U.S. healthcare hubs. Visitors at the MEDevice events will learn from hands-on demo's, presentations from OEMs, keynote presentations, innovation showcases, an all-new medical adhesives pavilion, matchmaking and networking opportunities. MEDevice is organized by Informa Markets Engineering and includes MEDevice Boston and MEDevice Silicon Valley, as well as MD&M West, MD&M South, MD&M Minneapolis and MD&M East. Official listed media partners include Medical Device & Diagnostic Industry (MD+DI) and DesignNews. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

