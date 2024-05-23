Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.05.2024
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt in die Doppel-Chance investieren?!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.05.2024 | 15:22
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vow ASA: Minutes of Annual General Meeting

The annual general meeting of Vow ASA was held today on 23 May 2024 at the company's premises at Lysaker Torg 12, 1366 Lysaker, Norway.

All matters on the agenda were approved, cf. the notice of the Annual General Meeting that was published on 2 May 2024.

The board of directors was elected pursuant to the recommendation from the nomination committee, as follows:

- Narve Reiten, chairman
- Susanne Schneider, director
- Cecilie Lind, director
- Egil Haugsdal, director
- Thomas F. Borgen, director

The complete minutes are attached to this release.


For more information, please contact:

Tina Tønnessen, CFO, Vow ASA
Tel: +47 406 39 556
Email: tina.tonnessen@vowasa.com


About Vow

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company's world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Advanced technologies and solutions from Vow enable industry decarbonisation and material recovery. Biomass, sewage sludge, plastic waste and end-of-life tyres can be converted into clean energy, low carbon fuels and renewable carbon that replace natural gas, petroleum products and fossil carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company's capability to deliver is well proven.

The company is a cruise market leader in wastewater purification and valorisation of waste. It provides technology and solutions which enable industries to transition towards a fossil-free future by converting biomass and waste into valuable resources and clean energy. The company also has strong niche positions in food safety and robotics, and in heat-intensive industries with a strong decarbonising agenda.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Attachment

  • Vow ASA - Minutes of AGM 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/77f29a76-b11e-4837-aa7d-4eca4e65e5b0)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
