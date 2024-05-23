SATIVUS TECH CORP.: Saffron Tech Unveils Groundbreaking Pilot For Cost-Effective Saffron Cultivation

Saffron Tech unveils its groundbreaking pilot facility, revolutionizing saffron cultivation with cost-effective methods for commercial production. Integrating cutting-edge technology and innovative agronomy, the facility streamlines cultivation processes, enhancing sustainability, and advancing the company's mission to make saffron more accessible worldwide.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2024 / Sativus Tech (OTC Pink:SATT) subsidiary Saffron Tech, an Agri-Food Tech company specializing in controlled environment agriculture (CEA) technology for top-quality saffron cultivation, proudly announces the launch of its new pilot facility, signaling a significant advancement in saffron cultivation methods. Designed to revolutionize saffron production, this facility represents a pivotal milestone in Saffron Tech's mission to enhance access to this prized spice globally.

The new facility's cutting-edge solutions across agronomy and technology are aimed at enhancing efficiency and reducing costs in saffron cultivation. With a focus on year-round production, Saffron Tech's cultivation protocol enables four cycles per year, maximizing output and meeting market demand consistently.

Incorporating Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) methods, the facility features an autonomous cultivation system that streamlines the saffron farming process. Corms are efficiently cycled between different stations, allowing for seamless management and control of the cultivation process. These innovations set the stage for implementation of AI logic, to optimize productivity and quality.

This advancement is particularly beneficial for the expansion of saffron-focused products, notably within the beauty, wellness, and nutraceutical industries, where demand for high-quality saffron continues to surge.

"We're thrilled to unveil our state-of-the-art pilot site, marking a significant step forward in shaping the future of saffron production," said Tal Wilk Glazer, CEO of Saffron Tech. "Our mission is to make saffron more accessible and cost-effective while maintaining the highest quality standards. Looking ahead, we're focused on forging strategic partnerships and scaling up production through commercial saffron farms, leveraging insights gained from our pilot facility."

Saffron Tech has developed an efficient saffron extraction process, enabling the production of premium saffron extracts tailored for the nutraceutical market. This feature broadens the potential uses of saffron, enhancing its appeal in the market and improving its economic feasibility.

Saffron Tech is exploring opportunities for strategic partnerships to establish a commercial saffron farm, marking a step significant step forward after the pilot facility. This move aims to broaden the company's expansion into the consumer marketplace, allowing companies to offer saffron-focused products in beauty, nutraceuticals, wellness, and beyond.

About Sativus Tech Corp:

Sativus Tech Corp (OTC: SATT) is a leading AgriTech company dedicated to transforming the world's food industry by providing foods that are in high demand and offer outstanding nutritional and medicinal benefits. We achieve this by utilizing advanced Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) technology, combined with thorough research and targeted market expansion strategies.

Our unique technology provides a sustainable answer to challenges in crop cultivation caused by environmental factors such as limited land, water scarcity, and unpredictable weather conditions.

About Saffron Tech:

Saffron Tech is pioneering saffron cultivation, aiming to be the global leader in supplying premium saffron using innovative Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) technology. Our goal extends beyond industry transformation; we're committed to expanding saffron's presence worldwide.

Through cutting-edge techniques, we've revolutionized traditional farming, enabling saffron cultivation three times a year. By achieving year-round production, we've eliminated saffron's seasonal constraints, making it available locally throughout the year.

With our large-scale, reliable production capability, Saffron Tech is poised to meet the demands of industries seeking to harness saffron's medicinal and therapeutic properties.

