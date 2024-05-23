Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2024) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), a company engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, is excited to announce a strategic update for its wholly owned subsidiary, 4316747 Nova Scotia Limited o/a Happy Caps Mushroom Farms ("Happy Caps") for it's launch and partnership with Costco Canada. Further to the Company's press release on May 6th, 2024 - Happy Caps 2 kg "Mega Block" Mushroom Home Grow Kits are now available at 67 Costco locations across Canada.





"We are thrilled to have the exclusive Happy Caps 2Kg 'Mega Block' Mushroom Home Grow Kits available in 67 Costco locations across Canada. The amount of kits for distribution is the exact same as previously announced. We shipped 120 pallets and over 20,000 units which have freshly landed at the newly selected 67 Costco locations," said Troy Dufour, Red Light Holland's Senior Vice President of Sales. "This strategic alignment with Costco Canada will ensure replenishment at each warehouse, while reaching new consumers in underdeveloped markets for the Happy Caps brand."

The distribution to Costco includes 18 locations in Alberta, 16 in Ontario, 14 in British Columbia, 12 in Quebec, 3 in Saskatchewan, 3 in Manitoba, and 1 in New Brunswick.

Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director of Red Light Holland, emphasized the importance of this partnership: "Our collaboration with Costco Canada is a significant milestone for Happy Caps. We have also proven our ability to scale quickly and efficiently reinforcing Happy Caps' position as a leader in the mushroom home grow kit industry in Canada."

Commitment to Growth and Consumer Accessibility

Happy Caps' exclusive "Mega Block" 2kg home grow kit features three mushroom varieties: Shiitake, Lion's Mane, and Oyster. This innovative product allows consumers to easily cultivate fresh mushrooms at home, supporting a sustainable and healthy lifestyle. The initial order of over 20,000 units from Costco Canada underscores the significant demand for Happy Caps' products in the health and wellness market.

Continued Expansion Efforts

In addition to its partnership with Costco Canada, Happy Caps is actively exploring opportunities with major retailers across North America. This expansion aims to further enhance its distribution network and bring its premium mushroom products to an even broader audience. With this new Costco launch plan, Happy Caps products are now available in over 330 retail stores across Canada.

Costco Locations

Happy Caps 2kg "Mega Block" home grow kits can be purchased for $19.99 (plus applicable taxes) at the following Costco Locations across Canada:

CALGARY NORTH 2853 32ND STREET NE CALGARY AB T1Y 6T7 (403) 299-1610

EDMONTON NORTH 12450 149TH STREET EDMONTON AB T5V 1G9 (780) 455-7575

EDMONTON EAST 13650 50TH STREET EDMONTON AB T5A 4Y3 (780) 478-0066

LETHBRIDGE 3200 MAYOR MAGRATH DR. S. LETHBRIDGE AB T1K 6Y6 (403) 320-8917

RED DEER 162 LEVA AVE RED DEER AB T4E 0A5 (403) 347-1424

CALGARY SOUTH 99 HERITAGE GATE SE CALGARY AB T2H 3A7 (403) 313-7650

GRANDE PRAIRIE 9901 116TH STREET GRANDE PRAIRIE AB T8V 5W3 (780) 538-2788

EDMONTON SOUTH 2616 91ST STREET NW EDMONTON AB T6N 1N2 (780) 577-1200

CALGARY NORTHWEST 11588 SARCEE TRAIL NW CALGARY AB T3R 0A1 (403) 516-3701

SHERWOOD PARK 2201 BROADMOOR BLVD SHERWOOD AB T8H 0A1 (780) 410-2520

MEDICINE HAT 2350 BOX SPRINGS BLVD MEDICINE HAT AB T1C 0C8 (403) 581-5700

OKOTOKS 202-104 SOUTHBANK BLVD OKOTOKS AB T1S 0K4 (403) 995-5150

ROCKY VIEW 300-261200 CROSSIRON BLVD ROCKY VIEW AB T4A 0J6 (403) 516-5050

WEST EDMONTON 7259 WINTERBURN RD. NW EDMONTON AB T5T 4K2 (780) 341-2800

ST ALBERT 1075 ST ALBERT TRAIL. ST ALBERT AB T8N 4K6 (780) 544 2000

E CALGARY 75 EAST HILLS BLVD SE CALGARY AB T2A 6J8 (587) 470-4490

NISKU 2584 - 46 ST. EAST EDMONTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AB T9E 1K2 (825) 319-2061

SW CALGARY 12905 BUFFALO RUN BLVD TSUU T'INA AB T3T 0E3 (587) 441-8180

BURNABY 3550 BRIGHTON STREET BURNABY BC V5A 4W3 (604) 420-2668

RICHMOND 9151 BRIDGEPORT ROAD RICHMOND BC V6X 3L9 (604) 270-3647

SURREY 7423 KING GEORGE HIGHWAY SURREY BC V3W 5A8 (604) 596-7435

NANAIMO 6700 ISLAND HIGHWAY NORTH NANAIMO BC V9V 1K8 (250) 390-3231

PRINCE GEORGE 2555 RANGE ROAD PRINCE GEORGE BC V2N 4G8 (250) 561-0784

KAMLOOPS 1675 VERSATILE DRIVE KAMLOOPS BC V1S 1W7 (250) 374-5336

ABBOTSFORD 1127 SUMAS WAY ABBOTSFORD BC V2S 8H2 (604) 850-3458

PORT COQUITLAM 2370 OTTAWA STREET PORT COQUITLAM BC V3B 7Z1 (604) 552-2228

LANGFORD 799 McCALLUM ROAD LANGFORD BC V9B 6A2 (250) 391-1151

LANGLEY 20499 64TH AVENUE LANGLEY BC V2Y 1N5 (604) 539-8900

WILLINGDON 4500 STILL CREEK DRIVE BURNABY BC V5C 0E5 (604) 435-6695

DOWNTOWN VANCOUVER 605 EXPO BLVD VANCOUVER BC V6B 1V4 (604) 622-5050

COURTENAY 588 CROWN ISLE BLVD COURTENAY BC V9N 3P9 (250) 331-8700

KELOWNA 2125 BARON ROAD KELOWNA BC V1X 0B2 (250) 870-5200

WINNIPEG 1315 ST. JAMES STREET WINNIPEG MB R3H 0K9 (204) 788-4415

WINNIPEG EAST 1499 REGENT AVENUE WEST WINNIPEG MB R2C 4M4 (204) 654-4214

WINNIPEG SOUTH 2365 McGILLIVRAY BLVD WINNIPEG MB R3Y 0A1 (204) 487-5100

SAINT JOHN 300 RETAIL DRIVE SAINT JOHN NB E2J 2R2 (506) 635-5300

QUÉBEC 440 RUE BOUVIER QUÉBEC QC G2J 1E3 (418) 627-5100

NEWMARKET 18182 YONGE STREET E. GWILLIMBURY ON L9N 0J3 (905) 954-4733

SCARBOROUGH 1411 WARDEN AVENUE SCARBOROUGH ON M1R 2S3 (416) 288-0033

NEPEAN 1849 MERIVALE ROAD NEPEAN ON K2G 1E3 (613) 727-4786

VAUGHAN 71 COLOSSUS DRIVE WOODBRIDGE ON L4L 9J8 (905) 264-8337

PETERBOROUGH 485 THE PARKWAY PETERBOROUGH ON K9J 0B3 (705) 750-2600

ANCASTER 100 LEGEND COURT ANCASTER ON L9K 1J3 (905) 304-0344

GUELPH 19 ELMIRA RD S GUELPH ON N1K0B6 (519) 780-5700

CENTRAL MISSISSAUGA 1570 DUNDAS STREET EAST MISSISSAUGA ON L4X 1L4 (905) 566-2400

WATERLOO 930 ERB STREET WEST WATERLOO ON N2J 3Z4 (226) 215-1150

NW VAUGHAN 55 NEW HUNTINGTON ROAD VAUGHAN ON L4H 0S8 (289) 459-0921

ORILLIA 625 UNIVERSITY AVE ORILLIA ON L3V 0Y7 (705) 418-1706

STONEY CREEK 1330 SOUTH SERVICE RD STONEY CREEK ON L8E 5C5 (289) 335-4820

THORNCLIFFE PARK 42 OVERLEA BLVD TORONTO ON M4H 1B6 (647) 265-9377

NIAGARA FALLS 7500 PIN OAK DRIVE NIAGARA FALLS ON L2H 2E9 (365) 447-0200

N. OSHAWA 100 WINDFIELD FARMS DRIVE EAST OSHAWA ON L1L 0R8 (289) 316-4489

S LONDON, ON RELO 3140 DINGMAN DR LONDON ON N6E 3W8 TBD

LAVAL 2999 AUTOROUTE LAVAL (440) LAVAL QC H7P 5P4 (450) 686-7420

SAINTE-FOY 3233 RUE WATT SAINTE-FOY QC G1X 4W2 (418) 656-0666

BROSSARD 9430 BOUL. TASCHEREAU BROSSARD QC J4X 2W2 (450) 444-4466

POINTE-CLAIRE 5701 TRANS-CANADA NORD POINTE-CLAIRE QC H9R 1B7 (514) 426-5052

BOUCHERVILLE 635 CHEMIN DE TOURAINE BOUCHERVILLE QC J4B 5E4 (450) 645-2631

GATINEAU 1100 BOUL. MALONEY OUEST GATINEAU QC J8T 6G3 (819) 246-4005

BOISBRIAND 3600 DES GRANDES TOURELLES BOISBRIAND QC J7H 0A1 (450) 420-4500

LEVIS 1160 RUE DE LA CONCORDE LEVIS QC G6W 0M4 (418) 834-7100

ST-HUBERT 1000 BOUL SAINT BRUNO SAINT BRUNO QC J3V 6P4 (579) 314-0046

SHERBROOKE 3800 BLVD DE MONSEIGNEUR-FORTIER SHERBROOKE QC J1L 0J6 (873) 500-5544

ANJOU 9401 BOULEVARD DES SCIENCES ANJOU QC H1J 0A6 514-493-4814

SASKATOON 115 MARQUIS DRIVE W SASKATOON SK S7R 1C7 (306) 933-4262

SOUTH SASKATOON 225 MARKET DRIVE SASKATOON SK S7V 0L2 (306) 700-2883

REGINA 2110 ANAQUOD ROAD REGINA SK S4V 3T7 (306) 271-0912

For more information about Happy Caps and its range of mushroom home grow kits, please visit www.happycaps.ca.

About Happy Caps Mushroom Farm

Happy Caps is an urban gourmet mushroom farm specializing in quality 'grow your own mushroom kits' and mushroom plug spawn.

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws.

