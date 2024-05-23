Danish citizens will once again be able to apply for heat pump subsidies from May 27. A DKK 17,000 ($2,469) grant will be available for air-to-water pumps and DKK 27,000 for liquid-to-water heat pumps. The Danish Energy Agency (Energistyrelsen) has said that subsidies for residential heat pump installations will be available again from May 27. According to the agency's website, citizens can obtain uniform subsidies from the heat pump pool for individual heat supply, regardless of the size of a home, as long as an installation helps to create savings in energy consumption. The scheme is primarily ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...