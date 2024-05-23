An SAP endorsed app for pricing, Pricefx leverages AI optimization to support the entire pricing journey and help drive more profit within SAP workflows

Pricefx, a global leader in AI-powered SaaS pricing software, announced that its Optimized Dynamic Pricing solution is now premium certified for S/4HANA. Already available on SAP Store, Pricefx's end-to-end, cloud-native platform originally launched with integration to SAP Commerce Cloud solutions. Now combined with its new certification for SAP S/4HANA, the SAP endorsed app supports the entire pricing journey. Its AI optimization capabilities are embedded into SAP's quote-to-cash process and supporting systems, thereby unlocking more value out of existing processes and investments.

SAP Endorsed Apps are a distinct category of solutions within SAP's partner ecosystem. These apps solve key customer challenges and provide additional value to offer holistic business solutions and bring out the best in every business. This is evidenced by Pricefx receiving a 2024 SAP Pinnacle Award in the SAP Store category and being named a finalist in the AI Partner Innovation category. This is the fourth year Pricefx has been recognized in the SAP Pinnacle Awards and the second win for the SAP Store category.

"In the advent of AI optimization, pricing processes can be automated and scale to meet today's business needs," said Joe Golemba, Senior Vice President of Global Ecosystem and Partners at Pricefx. "Now SAP S/4HANA and SAP Commerce Cloud users can seamlessly integrate Pricefx into their SAP workflows to make better pricing decisions with performance visibility and forecasting and enable data-driven sales decision making. Pricefx's end-to-end price management and optimization helps enhance price execution within SAP business processes for more profitable outcomes. This helps customers reduce pricing burdens within their current setup while giving them the efficiency they need to scale their pricing instantaneously without the risk."

SAP Endorsed Apps are premium certified by SAP with added security, in-depth testing and measurements against benchmarks results. Optimized Dynamic Pricing can help customers find a fast, flexible way to optimize their pricing process, increase revenue, and ultimately drive more profit within their SAP workflows.

"Ecosystem innovations are essential to SAP's vision and delivery of the intelligent enterprise for SAP customers," said Darryl Gray, Global Vice President, Software Partner Solution Monetization Success at SAP. "We applaud Pricefx on its newest premium certification for its Optimized Dynamic Pricing solution. Partners like Pricefx are positioned to help us deliver a cloud-first strategy with integrated innovations, proven to provide value while solving key business challenges."

"We're thrilled to be further embedded and integrated into SAP's core pricing and Quote to Cash processes inside SAP S/4HANA and SAP Commerce Cloud," commented Billy Graham, Chief Product Officer for Pricefx. "Pricefx's endorsed app certification for SAP S/4HANA along with being an SAP Pinnacle Award winner and finalist for AI Partner Innovation in 2024 are further proof points to the value that Pricefx can deliver to customers."

As a platinum sponsor, Pricefx will be showcasing its award-winning pricing solutions in booth 321 at SAP Sapphire June 3-5 in Orlando and booth 5.303 June 11-13 in Barcelona.

About Pricefx

Pricefx is the global leader in AI SaaS pricing software, offering an end-end-end platform solution that is fast to implement, flexible to configure, and friendly to learn and use. Since pioneering cloud-native pricing technology more than a decade ago, its leading AI price optimization and management capabilities deliver the industry's fastest time-to-value with activation in 6 months or less and the industry's highest average ROI of 7,000% in the first 12 months from activation. Pricefx's award-winning solution is focused on productized industry use cases proven to solve the most common and complex pricing challenges for large enterprise B2B companies in manufacturing, distribution, process engineering, and select other verticals. It is the leading AI price optimization and management platform that enterprises rely on to dynamically Plan, Price, and Profit. Pricefx's business model is entirely based on fairness, and the satisfaction and loyalty of their customers is recognized by years of leading rankings among customer review forums. For more information, please visit www.pricefx.com.

