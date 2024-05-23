Miami, Florida and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2024) - Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FSE: GDT0) ("Sekur" or the "Company"), a leading Swiss hosted secure and private communications platform is pleased to announce the official launch of its Sekur Business Referral Program. This initiative aims to drive sales through business partners and large networkers, with the goal of achieving profitability by the end of 2024.

The Sekur Business Referral Program is designed to rapidly and efficiently expand Sekur's user base. Business partners, including those in credit and finance, real estate, mortgage, credit repair, legal, and other sectors, will receive a percentage of sales referred by them. The Company has partnered with a prominent U.S. firm and will launch a targeted campaign in June 2024.

This program is tailored for organizations or independent professionals who wish to refer Sekur to their client base, offering proprietary and unrivaled Swiss private and secure communications, including SekurMail and its SekurSend and SekurRelay applications.

Sekur's SekurRelay email technology allows governments and enterprises to selectively integrate Sekur and its SekurSend feature for specific roles, without migrating the entire enterprise onto the Sekur platform.

A second referral program is set to launch in July 2024, targeting existing Sekur users interested in referring to friends, family, and coworkers.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data, commented: "The Sekur Business Partner Referral Program will accelerate sales, reduce customer acquisition costs, and expedite our path to profitability. This program will help evangelize Sekur to business networks through a propagation model, presenting it as a solution for communication privacy, security, and a countermeasure to BEC attacks affecting millions of businesses daily.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data Ltd. is a cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure and private communications. The Company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, secure messengers and secure communication tools. Sekur Private Data Ltd. sells its products through its own website, https://www.sekur.com, approved distributors and telecommunications companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide. www.sekur.com or https://www.sekurprivatedata.com



Forward-Looking Information

