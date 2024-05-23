Robotic Surgery Consumables Market Worth USD 12.3 Billion to 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Robotic Surgery Consumables Market- (By Product Type (Access and Facilitation Equipment, End Effectors, Closure and Others), By Application (General Surgery, Gynecology Surgical Procedure, Urology Surgical Procedure, Orthopedic Surgical Procedure, Cardiology Surgical Procedure, Head and Neck Surgical Procedure and Others), By End-user (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Others)), By Region, Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Robotic Surgery Consumables Market is valued at US$5.0 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 12.3 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 12.06% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.

The global robotic surgery consumables market has witnessed remarkable growth driven by advancements in minimally invasive surgical techniques and the increasing adoption of robotic-assisted surgeries. These consumables encompass various instruments and accessories utilized in robotic surgical procedures, including surgical staplers, scalpels, sutures, and electrosurgical tools.

Request for Free Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2487

The market faced intense competition among key players such as Intuitive Surgical, Medtronic, and Stryker Corporation, leading to extensive R&D activities aimed at product innovation and portfolio expansion. Incorporating robotic surgery consumables into the healthcare sector has brought about transformative changes, yielding numerous advantages. These consumables have notably heightened surgical precision and broadened the range of procedures achievable with greater accuracy and efficiency.

Furthermore, the growing prevalence of bone degenerative diseases and the rising number of hip & knee replacement surgeries due to increasing cases of arthritis & osteoporosis are anticipated to drive growth. However, challenges such as high initial setup costs, reimbursement issues, and concerns regarding the efficacy and safety of robotic-assisted procedures posed constraints to market growth.

List of Prominent Players in the Robotic Surgery Consumables Market:

Johnson & Johnson (Auris Health, Inc.)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Medtronic plc. (Mazor Robotics)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (Medtech SA)

Renishaw plc.

Venus Concept (Restoration Robotics, Inc.)

Smith & Nephew plc.

Stereotaxis, Inc.

Stryker Corporation (Mako Surgical Corporation)

THINK Surgical, Inc.

CMR Surgical Ltd.

Meerecompany, Inc.

Virtual Incision Corporation

Asensus Surgical US, Inc. (Transenterix, Inc.)

Robotic Surgery Consumables Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2023 USD 5.0 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 12.3 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 12.06% from 2024 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Million and CAGR from 2024 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, By End-user, and By Region Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; South East Asia; South Korea

Order 180 Pages Full Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/buy-report/2487

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

In the last few years, robotic-assisted procedures have gained popularity over their conventional counterparts. Robotic-assisted procedures are becoming more common due to their various benefits, such as decreased blood loss, length of hospital stay, post-operative pain, and fewer post-operative complications.

The senior population benefits the most from the robotic-assisted approach. Additionally, the growing acceptance of robotic surgery among patients and healthcare professionals boosts market demand. Furthermore, technological innovations and increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in emerging economies, contribute to market growth by expanding access to robotic surgical procedures.

Challenges:

The adoption of robotic-assisted surgical platforms faces a major hurdle due to their high costs. Additional expenses, including consumables and surgical instruments, contribute to the overall expense. Reimbursement issues and the need for standardized reimbursement policies for robotic-assisted procedures in some countries hinder market expansion by discouraging healthcare providers from adopting these technologies.

Moreover, the complexity of training required for surgeons to operate robotic systems effectively presents a challenge, slowing down the adoption rate of robotic surgery. Additionally, the limited availability of skilled personnel proficient in robotic surgery techniques constrains market growth.

Regional Trends:

The North American region has high market attractiveness for robotic surgery systems and consumable manufacturers, which can be attributed to high patient acceptance of advanced surgical technologies as well as a substantially large and well-established healthcare industry: favorable reimbursement policies and a robust regulatory framework support market growth. Furthermore, strong awareness among healthcare professionals and patients about the benefits of robotic surgery further solidifies North America's position as a key market for robotic surgery consumables.

Curious about this latest version of the report? @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/2487

Recent Developments:

In March 2024, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted 510(k) certification to da Vinci 5, the next-generation multiport robotic system developed by Intuitive. These developments will persistently optimize the operational room's workflow and have the potential to conserve significant time while upholding patient safety. This may allow a hospital to utilize its human and financial resources more effectively.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted 510(k) certification to da Vinci 5, the next-generation multiport robotic system developed by Intuitive. These developments will persistently optimize the operational room's workflow and have the potential to conserve significant time while upholding patient safety. This may allow a hospital to utilize its human and financial resources more effectively. In August 2023, Stryker launched a direct patient marketing campaign aimed at enhancing patient engagement and education. The campaign is designed to reach patients directly & provide information about Stryker's innovative medical solutions, focusing on joint replacement procedures.

Stryker launched a direct patient marketing campaign aimed at enhancing patient engagement and education. The campaign is designed to reach patients directly & provide information about Stryker's innovative medical solutions, focusing on joint replacement procedures. In January 2022, Smith & Nephew acquired Engage Surgical, which is involved in manufacturing cementless knee systems in the U.S. This acquisition improved its position in meniscal tear solutions and other knee arthroscopy devices.

Smith & Nephew acquired Engage Surgical, which is involved in manufacturing cementless knee systems in the U.S. This acquisition improved its position in meniscal tear solutions and other knee arthroscopy devices. In January 2021, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson) received FDA approval for its VELYS robotic system, improving its offerings with the ATTUNE TOTAL knee system.

Segmentation of Robotic Surgery Consumables Market-

Global Robotic Surgery Consumables Market- By Product Type

Access and Facilitation Equipment Trocars Needle Holders Others

End Effectors Graspers and Forceps Dissectors Stapling Instrumentation Scissors Drilling and Cutting Equipment Others

Closure

Other Consumables

Global Robotic Surgery Consumables Market- By Application

General Surgery

Gynecology Surgical Procedure

Urology Surgical Procedure

Orthopedic Surgical Procedure

Cardiology Surgical Procedure

Head and Neck Surgical Procedure

Other Surgical Procedure

Global Robotic Surgery Consumables Market- By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others

Global Robotic Surgery Consumables Market- By Region

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

For More Customization @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2487

Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for global Robotic Surgery Consumables market

To receive industry overview and future trends of global Robotic Surgery Consumables market

To analyze the Robotic Surgery Consumables market drivers and challenges

To get information on the Robotic Surgery Consumables market size value (US$ Mn) forecast till 2031

Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in global Robotic Surgery Consumables industry

Other Related Reports Published by InsightAce Analytic:

Digital Surgery Technologies Market

Genitourinary Robotic Surgery Market

Robotic Nurses Market

Autonomous Robots Market

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Contact Us:

InsightAce Analytic PVT. LTD

Tel.: +1 551 226 6109

Email: info@insightaceanalytic.com

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/insightace-analytic-pvt-ltd/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1729637/InsightAce_Analytic_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/robotic-surgery-consumables-market-worth-usd-12-3-billion-to-2031---exclusive-report-by-insightace-analytic-pvt-ltd-302154164.html