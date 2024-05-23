Coherent Market Insights: Wheelchair Cushions Market Size to Hit USD 890.4 Mn by 2031

BURLINGAME, Calif., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Wheelchair Cushions Market size is projected to grow from USD 562.3 million in 2024 to USD 890.4 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report by Coherent Market Insights. The wheelchair cushions market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to increasing elderly population globally who are more prone to disabilities.

Market Dynamics:

The wheelchair cushions market is experiencing significant growth owing to rising incidences of road accidents and chronic diseases such as arthritis. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), road traffic injuries cause around 1.35 million deaths annually. Moreover, as per the Arthritis Foundation, over 54 million adults have been diagnosed with arthritis in the U.S., which is a leading cause of disability. Wheelchair cushions provide comfort and support to the body for prolonged sitting. They help prevent pressure ulcers and promote even weight distribution. Foam cushion topped with gel or air provide enhanced contour and stability. Innovation in cushion material and technology are further propelling market growth. However, high cost of specialty wheelchair cushions is a major factor restraining the market.

Wheelchair Cushions Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $562.3 million Estimated Value by 2031 $890.4 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% Historical Data 2019-2023 Forecast Period 2024-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Material, By Shape Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Rising prevalence of spinal cord injuries and other mobility impairments • Growing ageing population Restraints & Challenges • Stringent reimbursement policies • Supply chain challenges and high costs

Market Trends:

Rising adoption of gel-based wheelchair cushions: Gel-based wheelchair cushions are gaining increased popularity owing to their ability to conform to the body shape and provide customized support. They effectively distribute weight and eliminate pressure points. Moreover, gel cushions are firmer, support bony areas well and have long life.

Increasing demand for air-cell type wheelchair cushions: Air-cell type cushions facilitate adjustable firmness levels and are easy to use. They provide customized comfort according to user needs and preferences. The air-cell design contours intimately with the body for enhanced pressure relief and support. These cushions also aid in proper alignment and posture.

Market Opportunities:

Foam wheelchair cushions accounted for over 50% of the global market share in 2024 as foam provides comfort and support at an affordable cost for basic mobility needs. However, gel and air cushions are growing at over 8% annually as they offer customizable anti-pressure relief and posture correction for heavy users with greater medical requirements.

Contour cushions dominated with 40% market share as their curved surface distributes weight evenly for basic support. Meanwhile, anti-thrust and wedge cushions are gaining prominence rapidly at a CAGR of over 10% annually due to benefits like positioning stability for heavy users and those with greater medical conditions.

Recent Developments:

In May 2023, Ergo21, launched an innovative rage of wheelchair and mobility scooter cushions that are designed to provide maximum comfort and pressure relief to users.

In October 2022, Kalogon, launched the first and only smart wheelchair cushion designed to alleviate pain and deliver personalized, longer-lasting confort.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global wheelchair cushions market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to the rapidly growing geriatric and physically disabled populations globally that require specialized cushions for wheelchair seating and mobility needs.

On the basis of material, foam segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to its comfort and affordability for basic mobility needs. However, gel and air cushions are growing at an impressive pace due to their customizable anti-pressure relief capabilities.

On the basis of shape, contoured cushions dominate the market due to their curved surface that distributes weight evenly for basic support needs. Meanwhile, anti-thrust and wedge cushions offer benefits like positioning stability, growing rapidly for users with greater medical conditions.

Regionally, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to rapid technological advancements and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure for assistive devices in the region.

Some of the leading players operating in the wheelchair cushions market include Permobil, Varilite, Comfort Company, Invacare, Action Products, Ride Design, Ki Mobility, Proactive Medical Products, Vicair, Etac AB, Supracor, Vermeiren Group, and Trulife. These established players are focusing on new product development and partnerships with regional players to strengthen their global footprint.

Market Segmentation

By Material Type:

Foam Gel Air Honeycomb Others



By Shape Type:

Contoured Anti-Thrust Wedge Sacral Cut Out Others



By End User:

Hospitals Diagnostic Imaging Centers Ambulatory Surgical centers Others



By Regional:

North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America



Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa

Key Players Insights: Permobil Varilite Comfort Company Invacare Action Products Ride Designs Ki Mobility Proactive Medical Products Vicair DYNAMIC HEALTH CARE SOLUTIONS Supracor Etac AB Supracor Vermeiren Group Trulife



