Our Legacy Creations : Melco Resorts & Entertainment Partners with Our Legacy Creations to Remount the Acclaimed 'The House of Dancing Water' Show

OLC, a firm born from the desire to extend Franco Dragone's artistic legacy, will lead the revival of Melco's signature water-based extravaganza. The initiative signifies more than just the return of a cultural landmark, but underlines a commitment to enhancing the theater with modern updates to captivate future audiences.

"It is a privilege for us to support Lawrence Ho and Melco in bringing this creative masterpiece and cultural icon of Macau back to life. This show has played a significant role in and had a major influence on my career. It is time for the team at OLC and I, to give it all we have so that future audiences can also be mesmerized by this amazing spectacle!" expressed Anna Robb, partner at OLC.

The remount will mobilize a global consortium of talent, underscoring OLC's dedication to delivering a production that remains a benchmark of excellence in the entertainment world of Macau.

As Macau diversifies its entertainment landscape, the reimagined "The House of Dancing Water" is set to re-establish itself as a pillar of the city's vibrant cultural scene, offering unparalleled experiences to both residents and international visitors.

More updates from Melco are anticipated in the near future.

About "The House of Dancing Water":

"The House of Dancing Water" is an immersive spectacle that has captivated over 6 million viewers since its inception. Created by the world-renowned theater artist Franco Dragone, this breathtaking production is set in a purpose-built theater designed with a stage pool that holds approximately 3.7 million gallons of water, the equivalent of five Olympic-sized swimming pools. The show combines water, aerial acrobatics, and stunning performances to tell a timeless tale of love and heroism. With its cutting-edge technology, elaborate costumes, and original score, "The House of Dancing" Water has set new benchmarks for live entertainment and remains one of the most ambitious live shows ever produced.

About Our Legacy Creations (OLC):

Our Legacy Creations specializes in bringing to life spectacles that captivate and inspire. With a commitment to excellence, OLC unites the world's foremost talents to shape the entertainment industry. Visit www.olc.live for more information on OLC's groundbreaking projects.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depository shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq:MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe, including Altira Macau, located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), located in Cotai, Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City, a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In Europe, the Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean in Limassol in the Republic of Cyprus. The Company also continues to operate three satellite casinos in other cities in Cyprus. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com. The Company is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

