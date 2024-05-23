Vistin Pharma ASA: Minutes from the annual general meeting 2024

Oslo, Norway, 23 May 2024

Vistin Pharma ASA (OSE: VISTN), please find attached the minutes from the annual general meeting held today, on the 23 May 2024. All matters were resolved as proposed in the call for the annual general meeting, including the proposal to distribute a dividend of total NOK 1 per share, to be paid partly in June (NOK 0.5) and November (NOK 0.5).

For the June dividend of NOK 0.5 per share, the shares will be traded excluding the right (ex-date) on the 5th of June, with payment date on or about 18 June 2024.

For the November dividend of NOK 0.5 per share, the shares will be traded excluding the right (ex-date) on the 6th of November, with payment date on or about 19 November 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen

CFO

+47 97 05 36 21

alexander.karlsen@vistin.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.