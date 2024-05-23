Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt in die Doppel-Chance investieren?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6TQ | ISIN: LT0000102030 | Ticker-Symbol: WM8
Frankfurt
23.05.24
08:05 Uhr
1,040 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
GRIGEO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRIGEO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0601,07018:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.05.2024 | 15:30
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Interim consolidated financial statement of Grigeo AB covering 3 months of 2024

Over 3 months of 2024, Grigeo AB (the official name is currently being changed to AB "Grigeo Group") company group (hereinafter - the Group), consisting of Grigeo AB, Grigeo Packaging UAB, Grigeo Baltwood UAB, Grigeo Klaipeda AB, Mena Pak AT, Grigeo Recycling UAB, Grigeo Recycling SIA, Grigeo Paper Packaging UAB, Grigeo Tissue UAB, Grigeo Hygiene UAB, Niedomickie Zaklady Papiernicze sp. z o.o and Energia Cieplna Niedomice sp. z o.o achieved the consolidated sales turnover of EUR 48.7 million. It is by EUR 5.4 million less than over respective period of 2023.

Over the reporting period, the Group earned EUR 5.2 million profit before taxes, which is by EUR 4.4 million less than in the same period in 2023.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of the Group, if compared with 3 months of 2023, decreased by EUR 4.6 million and reached EUR 7.4 million.

The following table summarizes 3-month performance numbers stated in this announcement:

Indicator, EUR million20242023Change
Revenue48.754.1(10%)
EBITDA*7.412.0(39%)
Profit before tax (EBT)5.29.7(46%)

*Calculations are disclosed in Note 18 of attached statements.

Tomas Jozonis

Chief Financial Officer

+370 5 243 58 01


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.