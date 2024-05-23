Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt in die Doppel-Chance investieren?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WP | ISIN: US24703L2025 | Ticker-Symbol: 12DA
Tradegate
23.05.24
18:11 Uhr
145,76 Euro
+9,26
+6,78 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
145,92146,1418:26
145,88146,1618:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.05.2024 | 17:10
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rackspace Technology, Inc.: Rackspace Technology Further Establishes Market Leadership by Being Named Dell Technologies Global Alliances Service Provider of the Year, Americas

Recognition results from a combination of best-in-class products and solutions with leading-edge information technology consulting and services to solve customers' business and IT challenges

SAN ANTONIO, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT) - the leading end-to-end, hybrid multicloud, and AI solutions company, today announced being recognized as a Dell Technologies Global Alliances Service Provider of the Year, Americas. The recognition combines Dell's best-in-class products and solutions with Rackspace Technology's leading-edge information technology consulting and services to solve customers' business and IT challenges. It further establishes Rackspace's market leadership and commitment to driving transformative digital solutions at scale and providing real value to joint customers.

Through this collaboration, Rackspace Technology and Dell Technologies provide a robust set of integrated capabilities to help customers drive innovation, protect their core, future-proof their businesses, and unearth new opportunities for business growth.

"Rackspace is honored to be named Global Alliances Service Provider of the Year, Americas Award from Dell Technologies! Our longstanding collaboration with Dell has been instrumental in driving innovation and delivering exceptional business outcomes for our clients," said Adrianna Bustamante, Vice President of Private Cloud Partnerships and Demand Generation. "Winning the award is a testament to our joint efforts in transforming the hybrid multicloud, healthcare, and AI landscape. Those efforts have enabled customers to reduce costs, improve control over data, and unlock new AI use cases, all while meeting stringent compliance and security requirements."

For over 20 years, Rackspace Technology and Dell Technologies have collaborated to drive innovation and deliver superior business outcomes in the hybrid multicloud and AI space. Together, we help organizations overcome the complexities of hybrid multicloud environments, providing scalable, secure, and high-performance solutions.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technologyis a leading end-to-end hybrid,?multicloud, and AI technology services company. We design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact: Natalie Silva, publicrelations@rackspace.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18b15581-a931-4ccf-af49-7e1cd5e9fe46


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.