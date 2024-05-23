Cameron Ashley Building Products Opens Third Location in the Badger State

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2024 / Cameron Ashley Building Products (Cameron Ashley) is pleased to announce the opening of its newest distribution center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This is the third Cameron Ashley distribution center in Wisconsin. The Milwaukee distribution center will stock fiberglass batts, blow and board, cellulose, spray foam, insulation accessories, and mineral wool.

Milwaukee Distribution Center Now Open!

"We are thrilled to open our newest distribution center and this location allows us to service Milwaukee, west to Madison, south to Kenosha, and North to Green Bay and Appleton," said Regional Vice President Steve Knutson. "We are thrilled to be able to more efficiently service this area and provide F^ST Delivery to our customers in eastern Wisconsin."

"Our newest location will give customers an option for either F^ST delivery or quick customer pick-up," said Distribution Center Manager Lucas Baier. "Our customers can expect a partnership like they've never had. We pride ourselves on exceptional customer service, strong relationships, and of course premium products!"

The Milwaukee Distribution Center is located at 4659 Basswood Drive Suite C, Franklin, WI, and can be reached at (262) 265-5222.

About Cameron Ashley Building Products, Inc.

Cameron Ashley is a wholesale distributor of roofing, insulation, gypsum, siding, and other specialty building products. They deliver an industry-leading portfolio of marquee brands to customers in the lumber and building materials industry. Cameron Ashley operates a physical network of more than 65 distribution centers stocking large quantities of building materials locally throughout the United States. They feature a variety of customer-focused delivery options under the same-day or next-day F^ST delivery banner. Their relationship-based approach rewards customers with their PLUS® Points loyalty program, free merchandising, as well as purchasing and show incentives.

Customers can order 24/7 online through either our CONNECT customer portal or mobile phone app. Online they will find a complete set of digital tools and resources including product availability, pricing, previous and pending orders, and invoices, along with secure payment options, product specifications, warranty information, and more.

To shop online or learn more, please visit cameronashleybp.com.

